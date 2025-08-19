Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Ministry: 60 Killed, 343 Injured In Past 24 Hours

2025-08-19 08:06:25
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced Tuesday that 60 Palestinians were killed and 343 others injured in the past 24 hours as the Israeli aggression on the Strip continues.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry said a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.
It confirmed that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 62,064, with 156,573 injuries.

