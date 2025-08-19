Find Cheap Ben Folds 2025 Tour Tickets Online With Promo Code CHEAP At Capitalcitytickets All Seats On Sale For Less

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ben Folds, the genre-bending piano rock icon, is hitting the road in 2025 for an exciting tour that blends solo performances, symphony collaborations, and his fan-favorite Paper Airplane Request Tour. Known for his witty lyricism, infectious melodies, and dynamic live shows, Folds is a must-see for fans of alternative rock and pop.

Why Ben Folds' 2025 Tour Is a Can't-Miss Event

Ben Folds has captivated audiences for decades with his unique blend of piano-driven pop, alternative rock, and sharp storytelling. From his days as the frontman of Ben Folds Five to his acclaimed solo career and collaborations with artists like Sara Bareilles and Weird Al, Folds delivers performances that are both nostalgic and innovative. His 2025 tour features a mix of solo shows, symphony-backed performances with orchestras like the Atlanta Symphony and Colorado Symphony, and the interactive Paper Airplane Request Tour, where fans toss song requests onto the stage via paper airplanes.

With stops at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Madison Square Garden, and the Atlanta Symphony Hall, this tour promises unforgettable nights of music and humor.

How to Find Cheap Ben Folds 2025 Tour Tickets

Here's how to score the best deals:

Use Promo Code CHEAP: Apply the promo code CHEAP at checkout to unlock significant savings on floor, lower-level, upper-level, and club seats for all 2025 tour dates.

Shop Early for Premium Seats: High-demand shows, such as those at Red Rocks or Madison Square Garden, sell out quickly. Using the promo code early ensures you get the best seats at the lowest prices.

Compare Prices: CapitalCityTickets lets you compare ticket prices across sellers, helping you find the cheapest options for your preferred seating section.

Look for Last-Minute Deals: Upper-level seats often see price drops closer to the event date, and the promo code CHEAP can further reduce costs.

Instant Ticket Delivery: Many tickets are available for instant download or printing, making it easy to secure your spot hassle-free.

Whether you're aiming for front-row floor seats or budget-friendly upper-level tickets, the promo code CHEAP makes every seat more affordable.

Ben Folds 2025 Tour Dates

Ben Folds' 2025 tour spans the U.S. with a mix of solo performances, symphony collaborations, and special events, running from March to December 2025, with additional dates in 2026. Below is the complete list of confirmed tour dates based on the latest available information:

August 20, 2025 – 92NY, Lexington at 92nd St, New York, NY (Screening of Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical with Q&A)

August 21, 2025 – National Sawdust, Brooklyn, NY (Grammy Museum Event)

September 5, 2025 – The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Louisville, KY (with Louisville Orchestra)

September 6, 2025 – Hatfield Hall, Terre Haute, IN

September 8, 2025 – Hancher Auditorium, Iowa City, IA

September 9, 2025 – McCain Auditorium, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

September 10, 2025 – Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, IA (with Sioux City Symphony Orchestra)

September 12, 2025 – Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver, CO (with Colorado Symphony)

September 13, 2025 – Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver, CO (with Colorado Symphony)

September 16, 2025 – Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK

September 17, 2025 – The Hall, Little Rock, AR

September 19, 2025 – The Paramount Theatre, Abilene, TX

September 20, 2025 – Brauntex Theatre, New Braunfels, TX

September 21, 2025 – Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall, Fort Worth, TX

September 24, 2025 – Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette, LA

September 26, 2025 – Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA (with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

September 27, 2025 – Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA (with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

October 4, 2025 – DeVos Performance Hall, Grand Rapids, MI (with Grand Rapids Symphony)

October 5, 2025 – Schuster Center, Dayton, OH

October 7, 2025 – Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts, Pittsburgh, PA (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

October 10, 2025 – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, NC (with Asheville Symphony)

October 11, 2025 – RJ Reynolds Auditorium, Winston-Salem, NC (with Winston-Salem Symphony)

October 15, 2025 – Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, MD

October 16, 2025 – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre, PA

October 18, 2025 – Warner Theatre, Erie, PA

October 19, 2025 – Beston Hall, Rochester, NY

November 6, 2025 – Coronado Theatre, Rockford, IL

November 7, 2025 – Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, La Crosse, WI

November 8, 2025 – Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, IL

November 10, 2025 – Virginia Theatre, Champaign, IL

November 11, 2025 – Marion Cultural and Civic Center, Marion, IL

November 14, 2025 – FIM Capitol Theatre, Flint, MI

November 15, 2025 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, Shipshewana, IN

November 16, 2025 – Midland Theatre, Newark, OH

November 18, 2025 – Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC

November 20, 2025 – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers, FL

November 21, 2025 – Coral Springs Center for the Arts, Coral Springs, FL

November 22, 2025 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

December 2, 2025 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR (with Oregon Symphony)

December 4, 2025 – Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA (with Seattle Symphony)

December 6, 2025 – Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

December 8, 2025 – Miner Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

December 9, 2025 – Miner Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

December 11, 2025 – Blue Note Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

December 16, 2025 – City Winery, Philadelphia, PA

December 17, 2025 – City Winery, Philadelphia, PA

December 18, 2025 – City Winery, Philadelphia, PA

December 20, 2025 – Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga Springs, NY

December 21, 2025 – The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

May 7, 2026 – District Music Hall, Norwalk, CT

May 8, 2026 – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville, NY

May 9, 2026 – Paramount Hudson Valley, Peekskill, NY

May 12, 2026 – Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

Note: Tour dates are subject to change, and additional shows may be added. Visit CapitalCityTickets for the latest updates.

Ben Folds' Top Singles

Ben Folds' extensive catalog spans his work with Ben Folds Five, solo albums, and collaborations, offering a mix of introspective ballads and upbeat anthems. Here are some of his top singles likely to feature in his 2025 tour setlists, especially during the Paper Airplane Request shows:

Brick – The emotional breakout hit from Ben Folds Five's Whatever and Ever Amen (1997), a staple of his live performances.

The Luckiest – A heartfelt ballad from Rockin' the Suburbs (2001), perfect for his solo piano sets.

Rockin' the Suburbs – The title track from his 2001 solo album, known for its satirical edge and high energy.

Still Fighting It – A poignant track from Rockin' the Suburbs, often resonating with audiences for its reflective lyrics.

Philosophy – A fan-favorite Ben Folds Five song from their self-titled 1995 album, showcasing his piano virtuosity.

Army – An upbeat, horn-driven track from Ben Folds Five's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner (1999).

You Don't Know Me (feat. Regina Spektor) – A catchy single from Way to Normal (2008), blending Folds' wit with pop flair.

Landed – A soulful hit from Songs for Silverman (2005), often requested during Paper Airplane shows.

Kate – An infectious Ben Folds Five track from Whatever and Ever Amen, known for its quirky charm.

Zak and Sara – A storytelling gem from Rockin' the Suburbs, frequently featured in live sets.

These songs, along with fan requests tossed via paper airplanes, ensure a dynamic setlist that blends classics with newer material. Folds' symphony performances may also include orchestral arrangements of tracks like“Jesusland” or“The Ascent of Stan,” adding a fresh twist to his catalog.

Tips for Securing the Best Seats

Floor Seats: Ideal for the interactive Paper Airplane Request shows, floor seats at venues like Atlanta Symphony Hall or Red Rocks are in high demand. Use promo code CHEAP to save on these premium spots.

Lower-Level Seats: Offering great views and proximity, lower-level seats are perfect for symphony shows. Secure them early with the promo code for maximum savings.

Upper-Level Seats: Budget-friendly and ideal for enjoying Folds' larger-than-life performances, upper-level seats are a great value with the CHEAP discount.

Club Seats: For a premium experience with added amenities, club seats at venues like Heinz Hall or DeVos Performance Hall are worth considering. Apply the promo code to reduce costs.

CapitalCityTickets's platform makes it easy to compare seating options and prices, ensuring you find the perfect tickets for your budget.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted source for discounted concert tickets, offering:

Exclusive Discounts: Promo code CHEAP unlocks savings on all seating levels, from floor to upper-level.

Wide Selection: Choose from a variety of seating options across all tour dates.

Seamless Experience: Instant ticket downloads and a 100% buyer guarantee ensure a stress-free purchase.

Reliable Support: Contact ticket specialists at 1-855-514-5624 for assistance with your order.

With CapitalCityTickets, you can secure the cheapest Ben Folds 2025 tour tickets online and enjoy his unforgettable live performances without overspending.

Conclusion

Ben Folds' 2025 tour is a celebration of his storied career, blending solo piano shows, symphony collaborations, and the interactive Paper Airplane Request Tour. With a packed schedule of over 50 dates across the U.S., featuring stops at iconic venues and performances of hits like"Brick" and"The Luckiest," this tour is a must for music lovers.

For the latest ticket deals and tour updates, visit CapitalCityTickets and apply promo code CHEAP at checkout.