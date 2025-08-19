Eagle Creek Homes: Custom Homes Built Around Your Lifestyle

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 19, 2025 12:46 am - Eagle Creek Homes, a family owned business based in West Michigan, is providing high quality custom build homes...

Eagle Creek Homes, a family owned business based in West Michigan, is providing high quality custom build homes which will meet the unique preferences and requirements of their clients. Their team of professionals will work closely with the clients for ensuring that every detail is perfect.

Custom floor plans of Eagle Creek Homes

The custom floor plans of Eagle Creek homes offer unparalleled flexibility and customization. This ensures that the home is ideal for the requirements of their client's family and will also cater to their personal style. Some of the custom floor options offered by this company are:

The Amber: The Amber comprises of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, offering 1996 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space. The main floor consists of a generous master suite, laundry, 2nd bedroom and full bath. The basement includes a great room, 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. This provides enough space for family and guests.

The Brooklyn: The Brooklyn features a picturesque front porch that leads to a grand foyer. A private study diverges from the foyer and opens up to the front porch, thus providing an undisturbed work environment. The foyer transforms into an open living area, ideal for entertainment and spending quality time with family. This home includes a two-stall garage, a laundry room and a master bedroom.

The Cambridge: The Cambridge features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a first-floor master suite with a large dual vanity and spacious walk-in closet. The main floor consists of an impressive volume ceiling, a study, a mudroom and a laundry. In the second level, clients will get three spacious bedrooms and a loft. The lower level has enough space for including two additional bedrooms and a massive family room

The Courtney: The Courtney is an award winning home design which features 2692 square feet of luxurious living space. The main floor consists of a master suite with a spa like bath, an oversized gourmet kitchen a dining room and a great room. The upper level has three more bedrooms and 2 full baths. The lower level has an additional 5th bedroom and a large family room. This makes this home ideal for growing families

The Ezra: The Ezra offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across 2058 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space. The primary level of this home consists of an open-concept layout. It also comprises of a beautiful master suite with a large walk-in closet and convenient second floor laundry. It is suitable for versatile and modern living.

The quality craftsmanship of Eagle Creek Homes has enabled it to earn the trust of its clients. For more information, click on

About Eagle Creek Homes

Eagle Creek Homes has proudly served the families of West Michigan for nearly two decades. Their neighborhoods will provide a perfect combination of comfort, convenience and community.