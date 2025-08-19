AVTODOM Lamborghini Is Ready To Meet Customers At The AVTODOM Rublevsky Dealership

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 19, 2025 1:35 am - Lamborghini AVTODOM has completed its move from Moscow-City and is now fully operational at the AVTODOM Rublevsky dealership.

Lamborghini AVTODOM has completed its move from Moscow-City and is now fully operational at the AVTODOM Rublevsky dealership. The decision to change the location is due to the expansion of warehouse space and the desire to create even more comfortable conditions for customers.

The new dealership offers a significantly expanded range. Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Ferrari are presented here. You can purchase a limited version of the Lamborghini Huracan STO 60th anniversary edition at the dealership. Only 60 such copies were produced. All cars are sold with an official guarantee from AVTODOM Group of Companies.

Service center AVTODOM Rublevsky offers premium car maintenance. The only certified service station in Russia with original Lamborghini equipment is in the dealership. A team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience works here. Bentley maintenance services and professional detailing are also available here. A comprehensive approach is available to owners of luxury cars: from individual model selection to full technical support.

AVTODOM Rublevsky maintains a guarantee of access to original spare parts and continues to develop as a center of premium solutions. It will combine high service standards, a wide selection of cars and exclusive offers for a variety of clients.

New management heads the dealership center as part of the restructuring now. Elena Chistyakova became the Director of the luxury division. Enrique Alvarez Lorenzo became the Head of the Sales Department. Petr Branitsky continues to hold the position of Director of After-Sales Service. The new team is focused on maintaining quality standards and implementing innovative solutions.

"AVTODOM Rublevsky is becoming a unique premium multi-brand center with a high level of service. Our main task at the moment is to expand the range, replenish the warehouse and concentrate all services in one location for the convenience of customers. AVTODOM Rublevsky has a convenient location, a spacious showroom and a large free parking lot. We are ready to provide customers with maximum comfort, professional support and access to exclusive cars, including limited versions of Lamborghini", - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the luxury car division, commented.

GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.