Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Size To Reach USD 4,478.0 Million In 2032
August 19, 2025- The growing prevalence of neurological disorders is a major factor driving revenue growth in the digital neuro biomarkers market. According to the Alzheimer's Organization, Alzheimer's disease is the primary cause of dementia, accounting for about 60% to 80% of all cases. Around 5% to 10% of dementia patients experience vascular dementia exclusively. Currently, Alzheimer's disease affects more than 7 million people in the U.S., a number projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050.
In November 2024, DANNCE secured USD 2.6 million in pre-seed funding led by LDV Capital, with contributions from Glasswing Ventures, The Leo Lion Company, Duke Capital Partners, and Merck Digital Sciences Studio. The company is launching DANNCE, an innovative phenotyping platform designed to digitize clinical assessments, helping physicians and therapeutic developers more precisely quantify movement.
However, despite their promise, digital biomarkers face challenges in adoption within clinical development and practice. A key concern is ensuring their accuracy and reliability, which requires rigorous validation studies and standardized measurement methods. This is particularly important given the wide range of digital biomarkers in development and the variability in data collection across different platforms and devices.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on biomarker type, the digital neuro biomarkers market is segmented into physiological biomarkers, behavioral biomarkers, digital imaging biomarkers, and smart device–derived biomarkers. The Smart device–derived biomarkers segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. In June 2025, Empatica, a leader in digital biomarker research and patient monitoring through wearables and artificial intelligence, introduced the EmbraceMini, an innovative device designed for clinical trials. The device wirelessly transfers sensor data to the FDA-cleared Empatica Health Monitoring Platform, enabling continuous analysis and extraction of accurate digital biomarkers from trial participants while enhancing compliance.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in the Digital Neuro Biomarkers market in 2024. This growth is mainly driven by rising prevalence of neurological disorders, growing demand for remote monitoring and telehealth, and increased use of biomarkers in clinical trials. In January 2025, Neurogen Biomarking partnered with Linus Health, a digital health startup focused on transforming global brain health, to incorporate Linus Health's clinically validated digital cognitive assessments into the Neurogen Biomarking ecosystem.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Digital Neuro Biomarkers market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. list of major players included in the Digital Neuro Biomarkers market report are:
oNeuraMetrix, Inc.
oVerily
oKoneksa Health
oAltoida
oLinus Health
oNeurotrack Technologies, Inc.
oBioSensics
oViewmind
oBrainomix
oNeuronostics Ltd
oBottneuro AG
oIndivi AG
oNavify (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
oIXICO plc
oClinical ink
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Clinical ink: In April 2025, Clinical ink, a global leader in life science technology, launched TrialLens, an AI-driven analytics dashboard designed to transform the visualization, search, and analysis of clinical trial eCOA data. The platform delivers real-time, actionable insights into study operations, participant behavior, and digital biomarker metrics, supporting both decentralized and hybrid clinical trials.
Tris Pharma, Inc: In April 2024, Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ADHD, pain, addiction, and neurological disorders, entered into a licensing agreement with Braingaze Ltd. (Braingaze) and introduced a new division, Tris Digital Health, aimed at developing and commercializing digital diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for neurological conditions.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Digital Neuro Biomarkers market based on biomarker type, technology, application, and end-use, and region:
.Biomarker Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oPhysiological Biomarkers
oBehavioral Biomarkers
oDigital Imaging Biomarkers
oSmart Device–Derived Biomarkers
.Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oArtificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
oDigital Twins / Simulations
oNatural Language Processing (NLP)
oNeuroimaging Integration Platforms
oOthers
.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oNeurodegenerative Disorders
oPsychiatric & Mood Disorders
oNeurodevelopmental Disorders
oSleep Disorders
oClinical Trials and Drug Development
.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oHospitals and Clinics
oPharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
oResearch Institutes and Academic Centers
oContract Research Organizations (CROs)
oHome Healthcare Providers
.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
North America
Europe
h of Europe
Asia Pacific
a Japan
d Oceania
f Countries
g of APAC
Latin America
b of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
a Countries
b Turkey
e of MEA
