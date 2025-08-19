The Enterprise World To Host 'The Global Icons Of Impact 2025' In Dubai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uniting CEOs, Founders, and Innovators from 10+ Countries, the October 26th Event Will Celebrate Global Leaders Driving Innovation, Impact, and Business Excellence Worldwide.

Dubai, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enterprise World, a leading international business magazine, has recently announced the launch of its flagship event,“The Global Icons of Impact 2025”, to be held on 26th October 2025 in Dubai.

This marks a significant milestone in the publication's decade-long journey of celebrating global leadership. Bringing together CEOs, founders, investors, innovators, and changemakers from across 10+ countries, this event aims to transform the magazine's editorial legacy into a live platform for dialogue, recognition, and exchange of ideas.

“Our goal behind starting this event is to celebrate leaders who are making a difference in their respective industries. We want to create a space where these brightest business minds can connect, collaborate, and have meaningful conversations about the future of business,” says Dhruv Apte, who leads The Enterprise World's global editorial vision.

What to Expect at The Global Icons of Impact 2025?



Keynote sessions featuring impactful business voices

Panel discussions on leadership, innovation, and future trends

Curated networking with decision makers and global leaders An award ceremony honoring individuals and businesses that are making a significant impact in their field of work

The Global Icons of Impact 2025 is expected to create an environment where participants can gain insights from established business leaders, take part in meaningful conversations around industry trends, and connect with peers across different industries.

The early-bird registration for the event has officially opened, which will give participants the access to the aforementioned keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking engagements. Moreover, the nomination process for the awards has also started.

About The Enterprise World:

The Enterprise World is a globally-recognized B2B magazine known for depicting stories of leadership, innovation, and resilience. Having worked with over 3500 clients, the magazine continues to be a trusted platform for industry leaders and innovators across different sectors like technology, finance, healthcare, business, manufacturing, etc.

Attachment

The Global Icons of Impact 2025 | Business Awards | The Enterprise World

CONTACT: Pooja Rathod Marketing Coordinator ... +91 91062 35585 Company: The Enterprise World Website -