Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trading In H+H International A/S Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons


2025-08-19 07:46:25
Company announcement No. 586, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation regarding transactions in H+H International A/S shares carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

Peter Thostrup, member of the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S, has informed the company of his purchase of 750 shares for a total consideration of DKK 78,450.00.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

586 - Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities
