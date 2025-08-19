Orezone Intercepts Further High-Grade Mineralization Below Life Of Mine Pits Including 1.59 G/T Gold Over 48.00M And 1.09 G/T Gold Over 45.00M

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) (the“Company” or“Orezone”) is pleased to provide additional drill results from its ongoing multi-year exploration campaign at its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine. The latest results are from the North and P8P9 zones, targeting the down plunge continuity of higher-grade sub-zones beneath the current life of mine pits. Selected Drill Highlights 1 :

1.59g/t Au over 48.00m, including 4.86g/t Au over 9.00m (BBD1358)

1.09g/t Au over including 2.56g/t Au over 8.00m (BBD1370), within a broader mineralized intercept of 0.64g/t Au over

1.97g/t Au over including 2.74g/t Au over 10.10m (BPC7217)

2.01g/t Au over 14.00m (BPC7216)

2.67g/t Au over 7.40m (BBD1367)

1.63g/t Au over 11.00m (BPC7216)

1.48g/t Au over 8.75m (BBD1369)

1.82g/t Au over 6.40m (BPC7210)

1.16g/t Au over 9.00m (BBD1369)

1.47g/t Au over 6.50m (BBD1368) 1.01g/t Au over 9.00m (BPC7217) Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated,“These latest drill results confirm the down plunge continuity of multiple higher-grade sub-zones, with mineralized traces extending beneath the current resource pits, and remaining open at depth. The targeted drilling at the North and P8P9 zones further underscores the near-term potential at Bomboré to selectively pull higher-grade reserve pits to depth across the greater 14km long reserve defined trend. Of particular significance is the very broad sub-zone of mineralization at depth in P8P9. This zone does not appear at surface and is the broadest zone of continuous mineralization that has been intercepted at Bomboré, demonstrating significant exploration potential. The results of this concentrated drilling serve to complement the ongoing wider spaced step-out drill program, which is focused on identifying new higher-grade centers of mineralization both at depth and near-surface along strike. In H1-2025, approximately 30,000m of exploration drilling was completed at Bomboré. We are extremely pleased with the results and success of the program to date, which includes 1) extending North Zone footwall mineralization up to 200m below the current reserve pits along an 800m strike length (including 2.55g/t Au over 23.00m and 1.14g/t Au over 29.50m ), 2) extending mineralization of the P17S high-grade sub-zone a further 300m down plunge ( 7.40g/t Au over 6.70m ) and 3) identifying multiple broad near surface strike extensions (including 2.22g/t Au over 1.12g/t Au over 10.00m and 0.92g/t Au over 14.35m ).3 Drilling will continue in H2-2025 on multiple fronts in support of the Company's long-term goal of increasing Bomboré's current stated global resource from 5 million ounces4 to a targeted 7 to 10 million ounces longer term.5 This is truly an exciting prospect with the ongoing hard rock expansions positioned to increase Bomboré's overall production to 220,000-250,000 ounces per annum.6” North & North Hill Zone The ongoing drilling program continues to define and expand mineralized trends along the 3km strike length of the North Zone. Mineralization in the shear-hosted“Footwall Zone” is associated with rheological and chemical differences between siltstones and shales and the volcaniclastic footwall sediments. Gold grades are correlated with quartz veinlets with disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite as accessory minerals. Ore shoots are developed where north-northeast trending steep-dipping shears intersect the northeast trending and easterly dipping footwall shear. Fold hinge and stretching lineation measurements confirm the moderate north to north-northeast plunging mineralization. The North Hill Zone, which sits east of the Footwall Zone, continues to deliver promising grades and widths with higher grades corresponding to increased extensional quartz veining. These veins occur between two steep-dipping north-northeast trending mineralized deformation zones suggesting on-going deformation has resulted in sites of dilation orthogonal to the steeper shears. The recent drilling was successful in confirming 1) the down plunge continuity of the higher-grade North Hill sub-zone beneath the life of mine reserve pit (including intercepts of 1.59g/t Au over 48.00m and 1.97g/t Au over 16.10m ), and 2) further delineating higher-grade mineralization within the west dipping footwall shear ( 2.01g/t Au over 14.00m ). Both of these higher-grade trends remain open to depth, and will be the focus of future follow-up drilling. North Hill Zone: selected high-grade sub-zone intercepts (previously reported 7 ):

5.35g/t Au over 21.00m (BBD1220)

3.14 g/t Au over 18.00m (BBD1285)

3.30g/t Au over 20.00m (BBD1219) 2.55 g/t Au over 23.00m (BBD1324) P8P9 Zone The north-northeast trending P8P9 Zone is separated from the North Zone by an ephemeral drainage channel. Mineralization is defined over a 1.6km strike length with a width of 1.4km at its widest point. Discrete north-northeast higher-grade lenses occur within wide low-grade pyrite rich zones dipping steeply to the east. Similar to North Hill, zones of flatter lying extensional quartz veining are also present. Mineralization intersected in holes BBD1368, BBD1369 and BBD1370 demonstrate the potential for wide zones of mineralization with no significant expression near surface. Mineralization is hosted within a granodiorite unit with abundant disseminated pyrite with above background gold levels throughout. Of note is hole BBD1370 which returned 1.09g/t Au over 45.00m , within one of the widest mineralized intercepts on the property to date of 0.64g/t Au over 157.00m 8. Overall, this step-out drilling at P8P9 was successful in extending this zone of higher-grade mineralization by a further 100m down plunge. P8P9 Zone: selected high-grade sub-zone intercepts (previously reported 9 ):

2.04g/t Au over 35.00m (BBD0483)

1.95g/t Au over 45.00m (BBD0522)

1.72g/t Au over 40.40m (BBD1294) 1.06g/t Au over 44.00m (BBD1312) Figure 1 – Bomboré Plan Map Highlighting Selected Intercepts





Figure 2 – North Hill Zone Composite Long Section Highlighting Selected Intercepts (Looking Southeast)





Figure 3 – P8P9 Zone Composite Long Section Highlighting Selected Intercepts (Looking Southeast)





Figure 4 – P8P9 Zone Composite Cross Section Highlighting Selected Zone (Looking Northwest)







Table 1 – Drill Results Table

Hole Zone Easting Northing Elv. Dip Azi. EOH

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Length*

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Type BBC7203 P11 728012 1349498 285 -50 268 150 74.00 75.00 1.00 7.70 OX and 134.00 135.00 1.00 1.58 HR BBC7204 P11 727922 1349498 291 -50 268 101 0.00 7.00 7.00 0.54 OX and 79.00 82.00 3.00 1.07 HR and 93.00 95.00 2.00 2.22 HR BBC7205 P11 728108 728108 279 -50 268 120 NSR BBC7206 Siga E 728104 1347980 293 -49 248 142 89.00 90.00 1.00 6.65 HR BBC7207 Siga E 728222 1348027 291 -49 248 140 136.00 137.00 1.00 2.12 HR BBC7208 Siga E 728313 728313 283 -49 248 100 NSR BBC7209 Siga E 728311 1347894 283 -50 250 60 13.00 14.00 1.00 1.49 OX BBC7220 North Zone 728639 1353346 276 -50 312 100 23.00 28.00 5.00 0.38 OX and 32.00 49.00 17.00 0.65 OX and 75.00 78.00 3.00 0.55 HR BBC7221 North Zone 728548 1353361 273 -50 132 130 75.00 76.00 1.00 3.05 HR and 80.00 84.00 4.00 0.38 HR and 95.00 98.00 3.00 0.49 HR and 112.00 115.00 3.00 1.16 HR BBC7222 Siga E 728360 1347861 280 -50 250 111 36.00 40.00 4.00 0.33 OX BBC7223 Siga S 728277 1345068 270 -50 250 72 31.00 39.00 8.00 0.35 OX BBC7224 Siga S 728229 1345049 270 -50 250 81 12.00 24.00 12.00 0.51 OX BBC7225 Siga S 728182 728182 269 -50 249 80 NSR BBC7226 Siga S 728340 728340 266 -50 250 80 NSR BBC7227 Siga S 728294 728294 266 -50 250 80 NSR BBC7228 Siga S 728247 728247 266 -50 250 80 NSR BBC7231 P16 729521 1344797 261 -50 270 72 19.00 31.00 12.00 1.06 OX Incl. 27.00 31.00 4.00 1.86 OX and 59.00 64.00 5.00 0.50 HR and 69.00 72.00 3.00 0.68 HR BBC7232 P16 729370 729370 261 -50 268 76 NSR BBC7233 P16 729281 1344447 260 -50 268 92 90.00 92.00 2.00 0.89 HR BBC7234 P13 726320 726320 275 -50 269 140 NSR BBC7235 P13 726403 726403 274 -50 270 130 NSR BBC7236 P13 726350 726350 275 -50 268 130 NSR BBC7237 P13 726352 726352 273 -50 270 80 NSR BBC7238 P13 726163 726163 273 -50 270 120 NSR BBC7239 P13 726145 1343997 271 -50 270 100 96.00 97.00 1.00 2.44 HR BBC7240 P13 726145 1343799 269 -49 271 150 87.00 90.00 3.00 8.81 HR BBC7241 P13 726132 726132 270 -49 269 100 NSR BBC7242 P13 726127 1343749 268 -50 267 100 59.00 60.00 1.00 2.26 HR BBC7243 P13 725743 725743 273 -50 114 90 NSR BBC7244 P13 726214 726214 269 -50 268 120 NSR BBC7245 P13 726095 1342692 273 -50 116 84 36.00 42.00 6.00 0.66 OX BBC7246 P13 725896 725896 275 -50 115 108 NSR BBC7247 P13 724776 1341625 272 -50 117 114 21.00 25.00 4.00 0.70 OX BBC7248 P13 724840 1341594 273 -50 115 60 19.00 23.00 4.00 0.21 OX BBC7249 P13 724739 1341505 271 -50 115 120 24.00 37.00 13.00 0.41 OX and 91.00 94.00 3.00 1.90 HR BBC7250 P13 724787 1341481 271 -50 113 60 31.00 38.00 7.00 1.10 OX Incl. 31.00 33.00 2.00 3.16 OX BBC7251 P13 724558 724558 273 -50 114 80 NSR BBC7252 P13 724506 1340954 273 -49 117 108 0.00 1.00 1.00 1.06 OX BBC7253 P13 724605 724605 273 -52 116 98 NSR BBC7254 Siga S 727790 727790 266 -50 249 80 NSR BBC7255 Siga S 728280 728280 267 -49 249 80 NSR BBC7256 P11 728053 728053 281 -50 270 120 NSR BBC7257 P11 728043 728043 280 -50 270 120 NSR BBC7258 P11 727638 1349521 288 -50 270 120 67.00 70.00 3.00 1.22 HR BBD1350 P16 729412 1344361 259 -50 268 201 49.00 50.00 1.00 4.15 OX and 126.00 128.85 3.00 0.84 HR and 132.00 135.00 3.00 0.77 HR BBD1351 P16 728970 728970 258 -50 270 213 NSR BBD1352 P16 730374 730374 260 -51 270 210 NSR BBD1353 P17 730410 1343174 261 -55 270 390 294.80 296.40 1.60 2.98 HR and 344.00 346.00 2.00 0.73 HR BBD1354 Siga S 728617 1345349 269 -51 250 240 37.00 48.50 11.50 0.39 OX and 115.00 116.00 1.00 18.77 HR and 163.50 166.10 2.60 0.65 HR and 194.00 207.00 13.00 0.53 HR BBD1355 Siga E 728706 1347108 273 -52 249 174 22.00 37.00 15.00 0.94 OX Incl. 22.00 28.00 6.00 1.68 OX and 47.50 58.50 11.00 0.63 OX and 76.50 78.50 2.00 1.37 HR and 93.50 97.50 4.00 0.64 HR and 113.50 116.50 3.00 0.60 HR and 137.50 140.50 3.00 1.26 HR and 145.50 157.50 12.00 0.57 HR BBD1356 Siga E 728599 1347236 274 -50 250 297 112.00 116.00 4.00 0.90 HR and 173.00 182.00 9.00 1.90 HR Incl. 173.00 176.00 3.00 4.74 HR and 199.00 200.00 1.00 1.65 HR and 257.00 263.80 6.80 0.97 HR BBD1357 North Zone 729017 1353650 279 -50 312 270 224.00 228.00 4.00 0.59 HR BBD1358 North Zone 728937 1353652 280 -52 310 270 63.00 72.15 9.15 0.49 OX and 126.00 127.60 1.60 6.09 HR and 137.00 185.00 48.00 1.59 HR Incl. 165.00 174.00 9.00 4.86 HR and 234.00 259.36 15.36 0.63 HR Incl. 234.00 237.00 3.00 1.35 HR BBD1359 North Zone 729094 1353643 276 -54 312 381 65.00 66.00 1.00 5.37 OX BBD1360 North Zone 728275 1353337 270 -50 312 258 11.00 14.00 3.00 0.26 OX and 43.00 47.00 4.00 1.51 OX and 120.00 124.00 4.00 0.81 HR and 162.00 170.80 8.80 0.38 HR and 199.00 206.30 7.30 0.60 HR BBD1361 P17 S 729160 729160 258 -51 270 204 NSR BBD1362 P17 S 730584 730584 266 -51 270 135 NSR BBD1363 P17 S 730488 730488 267 -50 89 81 NSR BBD1364 Siga S 728917 1344927 262 -50 250 135 23.00 26.00 3.00 0.62 OX and 34.00 36.00 2.00 0.99 HR and 49.90 71.00 21.10 0.62 HR and 75.00 80.00 5.00 1.22 HR BBD1365 Siga S 728635 1344983 266 -53 252 192 36.00 42.65 6.65 0.72 OX and 79.00 85.00 6.00 0.50 HR and 104.00 105.85 1.85 2.90 HR BBD1366 Siga S 728608 1345400 270 -50 249 251 42.00 45.00 3.00 1.41 OX and 163.90 176.00 12.10 0.57 HR and 191.00 195.00 4.00 0.57 HR and 202.00 204.00 2.00 1.42 HR BBD1367 P8P9 728505 1351717 272 -52 310 465 81.00 82.00 1.00 4.25 OX and 231.00 233.80 2.80 1.39 HR and 313.00 320.40 7.40 2.67 HR and 327.00 345.00 18.00 0.89 HR Incl. 334.70 343.00 8.30 0.92 HR and 424.00 449.00 25.00 0.68 HR Incl. 428.80 443.00 14.00 0.84 HR BBD1368 P8P9 727963 1351598 269 -52 310 567 11.00 14.10 3.10 0.43 OX and 74.00 78.00 4.00 1.11 HR and 113.00 124.00 11.00 0.43 HR and 141.00 147.50 6.50 1.47 HR and 194.00 197.10 3.10 0.67 HR and 275.00 283.00 8.00 0.53 HR and 287.00 290.00 3.00 0.76 HR and 308.00 330.00 22.00 0.69 HR Incl. 310.00 317.00 7.00 0.97 HR and 389.00 406.00 17.00 0.62 HR Incl. 396.00 400.00 4.00 1.03 HR and 414.00 424.00 10.00 0.62 HR and 428.00 431.00 3.00 0.60 HR BBD1369 P8P9 727935 1351556 269 -51 315 496 11.00 12.00 1.00 1.67 OX and 29.40 32.70 3.30 1.12 HR and 83.50 84.50 1.00 3.55 HR and 103.00 110.00 7.00 0.96 HR and 119.00 122.00 3.00 1.35 HR and 140.00 141.00 1.00 2.85 HR and 193.00 198.00 5.00 1.94 HR and 270.40 277.20 6.80 0.83 HR and 285.00 293.75 8.75 1.48 HR Incl. 291.00 293.75 3.00 3.65 HR and 300.00 309.00 9.00 1.16 HR and 315.00 318.00 3.00 0.61 HR and 327.00 338.00 11.00 0.48 HR and 378.00 383.00 5.00 0.76 HR BBD1370 P8P9 727903 1351453 272 -51 312 537 32.00 35.20 3.20 0.61 HR and 95.00 96.00 1.00 3.64 HR and 211.15 212.00 0.85 7.45 HR and 238.00 283.00 45.00 1.09 HR Incl. 271.00 279.00 8.00 2.56 HR and 288.00 325.00 37.00 0.64 HR and 352.00 357.85 5.85 0.89 HR and 376.00 389.00 13.00 0.70 HR and 395.00 403.00 8.00 0.58 HR BPC7210 North Zone 728928 1353759 281 -50 313 437 1.00 20.00 19.00 0.52 OX and 37.00 49.00 12.00 0.30 OX Incl. 43.00 46.00 3.00 1.61 OX and 161.00 184.00 23.00 0.78 HR Incl. 168.00 174.40 6.00 1.82 HR and 277.00 299.00 22.00 0.63 HR and 354.00 360.00 6.00 1.57 HR BPC7211 North Zone 729368 1354172 283 -51 310 349 37.00 49.00 12.00 0.30 OX and 277.00 291.00 14.00 0.60 HR and 295.00 299.00 4.00 1.22 HR and 313.00 317.00 4.00 0.65 HR BPC7213 North Zone 729437 729437 286 -50 312 105 NSR BPC7214 North Zone 729485 1354333 290 -50 311 263 52.00 55.00 3.00 1.51 OX and 189.00 196.00 7.00 1.02 HR BPC7215 North Zone 728906 1353474 277 -49 311 342 10.00 25.00 15.00 0.48 OX and 208.00 210.00 2.00 3.07 HR BPC7216 North Zone 728927 1353525 278 -50 311 343 18.00 25.00 7.00 0.50 OX and 51.00 56.00 5.00 1.27 OX and 69.00 73.00 4.00 0.55 OX and 183.00 185.00 2.00 1.33 HR and 189.00 203.00 14.00 2.01 HR Incl. 197.00 203.00 6.00 3.03 HR and 287.00 298.00 11.00 1.63 HR Incl. 291.00 297.00 6.00 2.43 HR BPC7217 North Zone 728943 1353675 280 -50 312 294 2.00 17.00 15.00 0.33 OX and 21.00 32.00 11.00 0.48 OX and 36.00 38.00 2.00 0.86 OX and 42.00 46.00 4.00 0.60 OX and 50.00 56.00 6.00 0.68 OX and 135.00 149.00 14.00 0.58 HR and 186.90 203.00 16.10 1.97 HR Incl. 186.90 197.00 10.10 2.74 HR and 207.00 215.00 8.00 0.65 HR and 225.50 234.00 9.00 1.01 HR Incl. 225.50 229.40 3.90 1.72 HR BPC7218 North Zone 728728 1353402 277 -50 310 207 31.00 34.00 10.00 0.48 OX BPC7219 North Zone 728687 1353304 276 -51 313 158 1.00 55.00 54.00 0.39 OX

* Mineralized intervals are reported as downhole lengths. True widths of mineralization are between 75-85% of drilled lengths.

Table 2 – Referenced Reported Historic Intervals

Hole Zone Easting Northing Elv. Dip Azi. EOH

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Length*

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Type BBD1220 North Zone 728901 1353648 279 -56 312 229 150.00 170.00 21.00 5.35 OX BBC7141 North Zone 730390 1354301 278 -45 315 100 27.00 41.00 14.00 2.22 OX BBD0483 P8P9 727790 1351420 282 -52 311 302 167.00 202.00 35.00 2.04 HR BBD0522 P8P9 727819 1351528 281 -51 309 351 207.00 252.00 45.00 1.95 HR BBD1124 P17S 730425 1343375 261 -49 274 495 459.00 465.70 6.70 7.40 HR BBD1219 North Zone 728971 1353652 279 -52 314 211 166.00 186.00 20.00 3.30 HR BBD1285 North Zone 728942 1353545 278 -55 313 295 199.00 215.00 18.00 3.14 HR BBD1294 P8P9 727740 1351448 280 -58 313 257 99.00 140.50 40.40 1.72 HR BBD1312 P8P9 727905 1351520 282 -53 307 377 260.00 304.00 44.00 1.06 HR BBD1320 North Zone 729492 1354296 289 -56 314 321 259.00 288.50 29.50 1.14 HR BBD1324 North Zone 728995 1353667 280 -52 312 312 193.00 216.00 23.00 2.55 HR BBD1334 P17S 730483 1343350 261 -54 273 519 488.50 498.50 10.00 1.12 HR BBD1348 P16 729566 1344413 259 -50 273 303 214.00 228.35 14.35 0.92 HR



________________________

1. Please see Table 1 for estimated true widths.

2. Composite includes below cut-off dilution.

3. The drill results were previously disclosed in the Company's press releases dated June 10, 2025 and January 26, 2025. See also Table 2.

4. Refer to the Company's prospectus dated and lodged with ASIC on July 11, 2025 (the“ASX Prospectus”), a copy of which is available on the Company's website for the Company's Mineral Resource Estimate: 27,530kt at 0.78g/t Au for 692koz Au Measured Mineral Resources, 151,735kt at 0.78g/t Au for 3,814koz Au Indicated Mineral Resources and 20,015kt at 0.95g/t Au for 610koz Inferred Mineral Resources. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resources in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed.

5. This statement of the Company's goal of increasing the current stated 5 million global resource base to a targeted 7 to 10 million ounces longer term is an aspirational statement, and the Company does not yet have reasonable grounds to believe the statement can be achieved.

6. Refer to the ASX Prospectus. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Prospectus and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the forecasted gold production targets in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed.

7. The drill results were previously disclosed in the Company's press releases dated December, 21, 2022; March 6, 2023; December 21, 2022; and January 26, 2025, respectively. See also Table 2.

8. Composite includes below cut-off dilution.

9. The drill results were previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated March 6, 2023. See also Table 2.

10. Refer to footnote 6.

11. Refer to footnote 6.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, ASX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. Construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is well underway, with first gold expected in Q4-2025. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026.10 The Company is also advancing the stage 2 hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces.11

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

Qualified Person and Competent Persons Statement

Alastair Gallaugher (CGeol), Exploration Manager for Orezone, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Information in this press release that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Gallaugher, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Geological Society of London. Mr. Gallaugher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Gallaugher is an employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

QA/QC

The mineralized intervals are based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.28g/t in the Oxide+Upper Transition zone, and 0.45g/t Au in the Lower Transition+Hard Rock zone. The half-core drilling samples were cut using a diamond saw by Orezone employees. The samples were prepared by BIGS Global Burkina s.a.r.l. (“BIGS Global”) and then split by Orezone to 1 kg using Rotary Sample Dividers (“RSDs”). A 1kg aliquot was analyzed for leachable gold at BIGS Global in Ouagadougou, by bottle-roll cyanidation using a LeachWellTM catalyst. The leach residues from all samples with a leach grade greater than or equal to 0.25g/t Au were prepared by BIGS Global and then split by Orezone to 50g using RSDs. A 50g aliquot was analyzed by fire assay at BIGS Global.

Orezone employs a rigorous Quality Control Program including a minimum of 10% standards, blanks and duplicates. The composite width and grade include the final leach residue assay results for most of the drill intercepts reported.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that constitutes“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (together,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“potential”,“possible” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may”,“will”,“could”, or“should” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the exploration program and the significant exploration upside at Bomboré including that the broader system remains open at depth, along strike and outside of the currently delineated mineralized trends; the potential to materially expand the project's resource base from the current global 5 million gold ounces, to a targeted 7 to 10 million gold ounces longer term (as an aspirational statement, being a forward-looking statement for Canadian and U.S. securities laws and not a forward-looking statement for Australian purposes) and the ongoing production expansion to 220,000 to 250,000 ounces per annum; evidence that the hanging wall and footwall of the broader 14km long reserve defined system are prospective for additional near-surface discoveries; the initial step-out results support the interpretation that P16 is a sub-parallel trend to the P17 Trend, which significantly expands the exploration model and potential within this region of the project; and significant potential remains to extend resources to the north of the existing open pit designs in the North Zone.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its Directors, and management, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, terrorist or other violent attacks, the failure of parties to contracts to honour commitments, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations or their enforcement, social or labour unrest, changes in commodity prices, failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel, the spread of diseases, epidemics and pandemics, adverse market or business conditions, failure of exploration or drilling programs to deliver anticipated results, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of future financing, and other factors described in the Company's most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements, annual MD&A, Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in Section 4 of the Company's prospectus dated July 11, 2025, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ () and the Company's website. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: