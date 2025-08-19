Final Terms For Bonds To Be Listed 20Th August 2025
Announcement no. 68/2025
Final terms for bonds to be listed 20 th August 2025
On 20th August 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing a new Covered Bonds (SDO) and a new Mortgage Bond (RO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.
The full prospectus for the Bonds consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 28th, 2024.
Jyske Realkredit's base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit's home page jyskerealkredit.com
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Attachments
-
DK0009417867 - Final terms series 1 321.B26 RF
DK0009417941 - Final terms series 1 321.E.30 RF
