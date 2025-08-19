Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Final Terms For Bonds To Be Listed 20Th August 2025


2025-08-19 07:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 19th August 2025
Announcement no. 68/2025

Final terms for bonds to be listed 20 th August 2025
On 20th August 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing a new Covered Bonds (SDO) and a new Mortgage Bond (RO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 28th, 2024.

Jyske Realkredit's base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit's home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.


Attachments

  • DK0009417867 - Final terms series 1 321.B26 RF
  • DK0009417941 - Final terms series 1 321.E.30 RF

MENAFN19082025004107003653ID1109947122

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search