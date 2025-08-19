Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading In Novo Nordisk Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Christina Law
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
| ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ADRs
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 349.06
|952 ADRs
|DKK 349.04
|598 ADRs
|DKK 349.03
|800 ADRs
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
2,350 ADRs
DKK 820,252.49
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-08-18
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .
Contacts for further information
|Media:
| Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
...
| Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
...
|Investors:
| Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
...
| Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
...
| Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
...
| Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
...
| Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
...
| Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
...
Attachment
-
CA250819-insider-trading
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
