Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading In Novo Nordisk Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bagsværd, Denmark, 19 August 2025 - This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse. The company's board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Christina Law 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, ADRs

Identification code NVO b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 349.06 952 ADRs DKK 349.04 598 ADRs DKK 349.03 800 ADRs d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

2,350 ADRs

DKK 820,252.49 e) Date of the transaction 2025-08-18 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange





Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .





Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

...

Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

...

Investors: Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

...

Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

...

Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

...

Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

...

Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

...

Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

...







Attachment

CA250819-insider-trading