Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma Beats 48 Contestants To Represent India At Miss Universe In Thailand
Crowned Miss Universe India 2025 at a glittering finale in Jaipur, Manika left behind 48 contestants from across the country.
Her victory was more than just a title - it was the triumph of determination over limitations.
Raised in a modest family in Sri Ganganagar, Manika never let social barriers confine her.
A graduate in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, she has been an NCC cadet, classical dancer, and an artist recognised by the Lalit Kala Academy and the J.J. School of Arts.
She also founded Neuronova, a platform that advocates for neurodivergent individuals, spreading awareness about conditions like ADHD and autism.
For her, these are not weaknesses, but unique strengths of human potential.
Manika's journey has already crossed international borders - she represented India at BIMSTEC Sewocon, where her views on policy and society won admiration.
Earlier crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan, Manika carried her state's culture and values with pride to the national stage.
Now, with the Miss Universe India crown, she is preparing to represent India on the global platform in Thailand this November.
When she walked the ramp to the iconic tune 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam', it was more than a performance - it was the confident stride of a young woman, said the audience who watched her walk on the ramp.
