Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma Beats 48 Contestants To Represent India At Miss Universe In Thailand

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma Beats 48 Contestants To Represent India At Miss Universe In Thailand


2025-08-19 07:45:28
(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) From the lanes of a small town in Rajasthan to the dazzling ramp of Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma's journey is a story of courage, resilience, and big dreams.

Crowned Miss Universe India 2025 at a glittering finale in Jaipur, Manika left behind 48 contestants from across the country.

Her victory was more than just a title - it was the triumph of determination over limitations.

Raised in a modest family in Sri Ganganagar, Manika never let social barriers confine her.

A graduate in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, she has been an NCC cadet, classical dancer, and an artist recognised by the Lalit Kala Academy and the J.J. School of Arts.

She also founded Neuronova, a platform that advocates for neurodivergent individuals, spreading awareness about conditions like ADHD and autism.

For her, these are not weaknesses, but unique strengths of human potential.

Manika's journey has already crossed international borders - she represented India at BIMSTEC Sewocon, where her views on policy and society won admiration.

Earlier crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan, Manika carried her state's culture and values with pride to the national stage.

Now, with the Miss Universe India crown, she is preparing to represent India on the global platform in Thailand this November.

When she walked the ramp to the iconic tune 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam', it was more than a performance - it was the confident stride of a young woman, said the audience who watched her walk on the ramp.

MENAFN19082025000231011071ID1109947101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search