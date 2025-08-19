403
Moscow Markets Rally After on Ukraine Peace Hopes
(MENAFN) Russian markets rallied Tuesday morning, buoyed by renewed optimism over a potential resolution to the Ukraine conflict following a high-profile meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) opened 1.81% higher, surpassing the 3,004-point mark. Similarly, the RTS Index, which tracks Russian stocks in U.S. dollar terms, also climbed 1.81%, reaching 1,176 points.
The Russian ruble made slight gains against the dollar, strengthening 0.11%. The USD/RUB exchange rate edged down to 80.71.
Market analysts attributed the rally to growing investor confidence following Monday's discussions in Washington, where leaders signaled progress toward stabilizing the region.
Trump, Zelenskyy, and multiple European leaders convened at the White House to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, “with coordination from” the US. Trump described the talks as a “good meeting.”
The diplomatic momentum builds on prior dialogue, including a separate meeting last week between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. However, that encounter concluded without a formal agreement.
