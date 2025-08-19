Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Relentless Flooding Claims Nearly 700 Lives in Pakistan

2025-08-19 07:41:29
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from Pakistan’s relentless monsoon flooding has surged to 699, following the deaths of 26 more people in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past day, officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to figures released by the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, the country has been grappling with a wave of deadly floods since June 26, when the monsoon season began. The latest storm systems intensified over the weekend, bringing widespread destruction across multiple districts.

The most recent casualties occurred Monday across Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, and other regions, where heavy rainfall triggered catastrophic flash floods.

Buner district remains the epicenter of the disaster, with 222 deaths confirmed and many residents still unaccounted for. In Beshonai village, a significant portion of the community was obliterated late Friday, and emergency crews are continuing search and rescue operations.

Other severely impacted districts include Bajaur, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra, Shangla, Swabi, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, and Torghar, where authorities report extensive loss of life and infrastructure damage.

The devastation began with torrential downpours late Thursday and escalated following a cloudburst early Friday morning. Another bout of intense rainfall began on Monday, compounding recovery efforts.

As of Tuesday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority reports at least 780 homes damaged, with 349 completely destroyed.

Officials are warning that adverse weather conditions will likely persist through August 21, urging the public to take immediate safety precautions.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that over 25,000 individuals have been evacuated from flood-hit regions, while more than 1,000 people have required hospital treatment.

Rescue and relief operations continue as authorities brace for further rainfall in the coming days.

