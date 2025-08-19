Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Starmer Plans Leading Virtual Meeting on Ukraine Peace

2025-08-19 07:32:18
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to lead a virtual session of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Tuesday, aimed at updating allies about Monday’s discussions in Washington concerning Ukraine.

Reports from British news outlets indicate that the leaders will also deliberate on the forthcoming steps required to achieve a durable peace in Ukraine.

Later the same day, it is anticipated that the EU leaders will gather virtually for a European Council meeting.

After the discussions at the White House, Starmer described the talks as having made "real progress" toward ending the conflict in Ukraine.

On Monday, President Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy along with several European leaders to the White House, where they talked about security assurances for Ukraine and various strategies to conclude the war.

The US president mentioned that his administration has started preparing for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, which would be followed by a trilateral summit including all three leaders.

