403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Starmer Plans Leading Virtual Meeting on Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to lead a virtual session of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Tuesday, aimed at updating allies about Monday’s discussions in Washington concerning Ukraine.
Reports from British news outlets indicate that the leaders will also deliberate on the forthcoming steps required to achieve a durable peace in Ukraine.
Later the same day, it is anticipated that the EU leaders will gather virtually for a European Council meeting.
After the discussions at the White House, Starmer described the talks as having made "real progress" toward ending the conflict in Ukraine.
On Monday, President Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy along with several European leaders to the White House, where they talked about security assurances for Ukraine and various strategies to conclude the war.
The US president mentioned that his administration has started preparing for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, which would be followed by a trilateral summit including all three leaders.
Reports from British news outlets indicate that the leaders will also deliberate on the forthcoming steps required to achieve a durable peace in Ukraine.
Later the same day, it is anticipated that the EU leaders will gather virtually for a European Council meeting.
After the discussions at the White House, Starmer described the talks as having made "real progress" toward ending the conflict in Ukraine.
On Monday, President Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy along with several European leaders to the White House, where they talked about security assurances for Ukraine and various strategies to conclude the war.
The US president mentioned that his administration has started preparing for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, which would be followed by a trilateral summit including all three leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment