Delska's New 10MW Data Center In Latvia Achieves Tier III Design Certification
Addressing power shortages in major European hubs, the 10 MW site, offering up to 250 kW per rack, is built for next-generation workloads, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC). Its modular 6,000 m2 layout is fully scalable, with the ability to expand the data center campus site up to 30 MW.
Sustainability is at the core of the design. The facility will run entirely on 100% wind energy, with backup generators powered by Neste MY renewable diesel. Targeting a PUE of just 1.3, it will use advanced free-cooling systems, hot-aisle containment, an effective Weiss Technik wall cooling system and Trane Turbocor-based chillers. It supports both air cooling and high-density direct-to-chip cooling. Delska also aims for LEED green building certification, an achievement held by fewer than 15 buildings in Latvia.
Upon completion, LV DC1 will undergo Tier III Facility certification to confirm its construction and operations meet the same high standard as its design. This will be Delska's third Tier III-certified data center and sixth overall, joining two Tier III Facility-certified sites in Lithuania. Plans include an additional Lithuanian data center and another facility in the region, strengthening Delska's Baltic data centers' network.
About Delska
Delska is one of the largest data center operators in the Baltics, with over 26 years in IT and network infrastructure. Operating fully green Tier III and PCI-DSS certified facilities in Riga and Vilnius with 19 MW capacity, Delska also maintains points of presence in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Stockholm. Its portfolio includes cloud, server rental, network, security, and managed services.
Since being acquired by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II in 2020, Delska has significantly expanded its infrastructure and improved energy efficiency. In 2024, DEAC (Latvia) and DLC (Lithuania) merged under a new Delska brand, and this year RackRay (Lithuania) joined the group of companies.
Photo:
Logo:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment