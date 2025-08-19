Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
|PDMR
| Number of conditional shares granted
|Dividend equivalent shares accrued
|Gross number of shares vesting
|Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due
|Net Vested shares
|Number of shares sold
| Nick Wiles
|13,966
|3,519
|17,485
|8,215
|9,270
|0
The Net Vested share award was satisfied by the issue of 11,876 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the“New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company's existing block listing admission facility.
As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £7.395 per share. The Net Vested shares were sold as detailed below.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)07701061533
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| Nick Wiles
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company's Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£7.395
| 9,270
|d)
|Aggregated information
|£68,551.65
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 August 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Legal Disclaimer:
