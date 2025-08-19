[Latest] Global Burial Insurance Market Size/Share Worth USD 458 Billion By 2034 At A 5.94% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 313.5 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2034
|USD 458 Billion
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 309.8 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|5.94% CAGR
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Key Segment
|By Coverage, End Use and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
Burial Insurance Market Significant Industry Developments
- The National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) established a specialized funeral home support phone line in December 2024 to provide assistance to funeral home directors and personnel with operational requirements, policy inquiries, and claims filing. The service has received favorable feedback and has answered thousands of inquiries since its inception.
- Sanlam Life Insurance Uganda introduced the Sanlam Comprehensive Life Program, a funerary insurance plan for families aged 18 to 65, in October 2024. This plan provides a variety of benefits and integrates technology.
- Nyala Insurance was awarded a two-year contract by the Ministry of Works and Skills in May 2024 to provide life insurance coverage for more than 500,000 Ethiopian workers who are traveling abroad. This coverage will encompass death, injuries, psychiatric disorders, and related issues.
- In April 2024, Madison Life Insurance Zambia Limited and Vitality Health International formed a partnership to introduce a distinctive health insurance solution in Zambia. This solution will improve the Vitality Malaria Benefit and funerary cover benefits.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the size of the Burial Insurance market and what is its expected growth rate? What are the primary driving factors that push the Burial Insurance market forward? What are the Burial Insurance Industry's top companies? What are the different categories that the Burial Insurance Market caters to? What will be the fastest-growing segment or region? In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Burial Insurance market sample report and company profiles?
Key Offerings:
- Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034 Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Burial Insurance Market COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Burial insurance market , resulting in an increase in demand due to increased awareness of the importance of budgeting for funeral expenses. Many individuals, particularly older adults, contemplated or purchased burial insurance in response to the pandemic's increase in fatalities to alleviate the financial burden of funerals.
However, the economic uncertainties of the pandemic also caused financial distress for many individuals, leading to a reduction in their disposable income and a decrease in insurance purchases among certain groups. In addition, the pandemic has accelerated the transition to digital channels, which has resulted in a shift in consumer interactions with burial insurance products. As a result, insurers have implemented a greater number of online tools and services for policy purchases and claims processing.
Browse the full “ Burial Insurance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Coverage (Level Death Benefit, Guaranteed Acceptance, Modified or Graded Death Benefit), By End Use (Over 50, Over 60, Over 70, Over 80), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at
Burial Insurance Market Regional Analysis
North America is the dominant region:
In 2025, North America is expected to hold a 38.7% market share in the funerary insurance sector. This can be attributed to the well-established industry practices and the strong presence of insurance providers. Policies in countries like the United States encourage the expansion of private insurers.
Social norms regarding the financial support of deceased family members also influence the prevalence of burial insurance plans in the region.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region:
Led by China, India, and other emerging markets, the burial insurance industry is experiencing the most rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers are increasingly considering life stages, including mortality and its subsequent expenses, as a result of increasing incomes and awareness of financial planning.
Additionally, governments are advocating for inclusive insurance policies to assist citizens of all income levels. Sun Life Financial Inc. and other significant global insurers have entered these markets in order to capitalize on the increasing demand.
The United States' market is distinguished by its innovation and scale:
The United States is the dominant force in the North American funerary insurance industry as a result of its competitive environment, advanced technology integration, large and diverse consumer base, and robust regulatory framework. Transamerica, a life insurance company in the United States, introduced FE Express in September 2025.
This digital platform provides final expense insurance coverage for a lifetime of up to US$50,000 with assured level premiums. Online administration and optional funeral concierge services are available, and applications can be completed in as little as 10 minutes.
Enhancing Consumer Confidence in Insurance in the United Kingdom:
The U.K., a global financial center, plays a substantial role in the burial insurance industry due to its consumer-centric approach and robust regulatory framework. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom has encouraged life insurers to enhance the efficiency of bereavement claim processing and to assess the customer experience.
The average claim processing time varies significantly, ranging from 20 to 122 days, depending on the type of policy, and data monitoring is inconsistent, although some firms offer excellent support.
List of the prominent players in the Burial Insurance Market :
- Gerber Life Insurance Company Zurich Insurance Ethos Globe Life Allianz Life Colonial Penn The Baltimore Life Generali Ethos State Farm New York Life Insurance Lemonade Others
The Burial Insurance Market is segmented as follows:
By Coverage
- Level Death Benefit Guaranteed Acceptance Modified or Graded Death Benefit
By End Use
- Over 50 Over 60 Over 70 Over 80
Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
This Burial Insurance Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .
- Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Burial Insurance Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players? What Was the Global Market Status of the Burial Insurance Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Burial Insurance Market? What Is the Current Market Status of the Burial Insurance Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Burial Insurance Market by Considering Applications and Types? What Are Projections of the Global Burial Insurance Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports? What Is Burial Insurance Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry? What Is the Economic Impact On Burial Insurance Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? What Are Market Dynamics of Burial Insurance Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Burial Insurance Industry?
