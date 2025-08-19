ISCANN GROUP APPOINTS KENT BABIN AS NEW EQUITY PARTNER AND CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

- Andrew Vasko

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IScann Group , an open-source intelligence company that enables organizations to counter a wide range of modern threats, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kent Babin as its new Equity Partner and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Kent will oversee IScann Group's partnership strategy and chart the course for future growth by integrating cutting-edge technological solutions.

“We are delighted to have Kent take on this new role, and we are very excited about his commitment as an equity partner to grow the business at this key time,” said IScann Group's Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Vasko.“As AI revolutionizes how information is gathered, analyzed, and acted upon, new markets are rapidly emerging in threat intelligence, data-driven decision-making, and advanced risk mitigation. IScann Group is at the forefront of this shift, offering solutions that harness AI-powered OSINT to deliver actionable insights for businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide.”

Kent's career in technology and communications has spanned roles in Mongolia, India, Egypt, Azerbaijan, and Singapore. His first CTO role was with GoldenPay, Azerbaijan's first online payment services provider. In 2017, he joined global communications agency Redhill as Head of Technology, where he led the growth of the agency's blockchain and crypto capabilities. Over the past three years, Kent has served as IScann Group's Head of Capabilities, Crypto & AI.

“AI is fundamentally transforming how we live, work, and conduct business,” said Kent Babin, Chief Technology Officer.“At the same time, these advancements are introducing sophisticated threats and vulnerabilities that organizations across the globe must urgently address. I'm thrilled by the opportunity to leverage my experience at this pivotal moment - helping IScann Group harness emerging technologies to unlock new capabilities for its clients while staying ahead of evolving security risks.”

About IScann Group

IScann Group delivers strategic open-source intelligence capabilities that enables organisations to benefit from timely, relevant and actionable insights to protect and enhance their business value.

