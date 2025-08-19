Massive Bitcoin Domain Portfolio For Auction

Historic Domain Auction: Bitcoin Portfolio + Iconic URLs Finances & Elections

XBT sells for $3M, now Lloyds brings 280+ bitcoin domains to market in one of the most significant domain auctions in crypto history with buyers lining up.





Lloyds Auctions is one of the world's leading digital asset and domain auctioneers, known for securing record-breaking results across a range of industries, from rare collectibles to blockchain investments.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lloyds Auctions , the auction house behind the recent record-breaking sale of the ultra-premium domain XBT, has now launched what industry observers are calling the most significant Bitcoin domain portfolio auction ever held.The portfolio includes over 280 Bitcoin-related domains, many of which were registered as early as 2010, placing them at the very dawn of Bitcoin's emergence. The lot is being offered as a single sale, an opportunity that may never repeat itself.“After setting the benchmark with XBT, we're now offering the infrastructure behind it, a full suite of digital assets that define the Bitcoin space online,” said Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions.The collection features premium domains from the bitcoin genesis era include highly brandable and category-defining domains such as:- BitcoinWallets- BitcoinBlockchain- BitcoinExchanges- BitcoinRemittances- BitcoinCustodian- BitcoinBooksIt also contains geographically targeted names ideal for global rollout strategies, including:- JapanBitcoin- GermanyBitcoin- AfricaBitcoin- IndiaBitcoinWallet- UnitedKingdomBitcoinTogether, these domains form a comprehensive, global network of high-authority digital real estate aligned with every major vertical in the Bitcoin economy: wallets, exchanges, payments, custody, infrastructure, and education.Industry analysts suggest the portfolio will appeal to crypto exchanges, Bitcoin ETF providers, Web3 wallet platforms, financial institutions entering the blockchain space such as banks, domain investment funds and digital real estate buyers.“This isn't just a group of good domains,” Mr. Hames added.“It's the architecture of Bitcoin's internet presence. Whoever wins this auction won't just own names, they'll own the language of Bitcoin's digital economy.”The early registration dates and focused targeting have sparked speculation that the original registrants may have been closely tied to the early Bitcoin developer community.While no claims of provenance have been made, the timing suggests a deep understanding of the network's future relevance.Auction Now OpenThe Bitcoin domain portfolio is available exclusively through Lloyds Auctions. Due to the significance of the offering, all bidders must be pre-approved.Interested parties can request the full domain list and bidding instructions by contacting:... or calling ‪+1 (725) 250 0502