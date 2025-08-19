Shrenu Parikh's Shoot Gets Called Off Amidst Heavy Mumbai Rains, Picks Up Hubby After Work
Dropping a video from her car on the stories section of her Instagram handle, the 'Ishqbaaaz' actress wrote: "Again, Ghoomne nahi nikli. Left for shoot but our team decided to call off the shoot (right call if you have the scope) So went to pick Akshay (Husband) who was shooting a night shift and had just packed up, andar hi andar I was praying gaadi bandh na ho jaaye."
"Mumbaikars pls Dhyan Rakho don't step out unless it's absalutely necessary!," Shrenu added.
Her clip further had the song "Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan" from the 1956 release, "C.I.D".
Making the most of a bad situation, she decided to pick up her husband, Akshay Mhatre, after his pack-up.
Her other Instagram story showed Akshay coming out of the studio and getting into the car.
She added a hilarious caption to the video saying, "Aa Gaye bachcha school se wapis! Grumpy lag rha hain".
Shrenu added the 'Kya Karoon' track from 'Wake Up Sid' in the background.
For the unversed, Shrenu tied the knot with her“Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki” co-star, Akshay Mhatre, back in 2023.
Shedding light on her life post-marriage, she revealed that she always wanted to find a home in her man, and she has finally found one.
During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, a user asked the actress about how her life was going after the wedding.
To this, Shrenu replied:“Lots of people asking this question actually life is pretty much same bas sab double ho Gaya 2 families 2 sets of friends Double of everything.”
