Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Spokesperson Urges Scaled-Up Humanitarian Access In Gaza Strip

2025-08-19 07:18:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called for enabling humanitarian workers to deliver humanitarian aid at scale in the Gaza Strip.

To prevent deaths caused by starvation, "humanitarians must be able to deliver food at scale, and consistently, through all available crossings and routes to reach the population of 2.1 million people, half of whom are children," UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told journalists in New York.

Dujarric voiced concern about Israel's plans for expanded military operations in Gaza City, which risk forcing thousands more into already overcrowded and under-served areas in the south.

