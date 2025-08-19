Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Promotes Clean, Safe Water At Home During National Water Quality Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Water is one of our most precious resources, and the way we use and maintain our home's plumbing systems can make a big difference in its quality and availability," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and Co-owner Cassie Pound. "Small changes to our routines go a long way in safeguarding our water and avoiding costly plumbing issues."

Pound said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends both community action and individual responsibility to keep water clean and abundant in our communities.

"From plumbing problems to wasteful water habits, small issues at home can add up to bigger environmental damage and higher monthly costs," she said. "We often think about not polluting our rivers and streams, but we don't realize that we need to make sure we're not overusing water or using our sinks as dumping grounds."

Quality President and Co-owner Oscar Pound said that homeowners can protect and conserve the water in their homes by:

. If a home is more than 10 years old, homeowners should schedule annual inspections to identify leaks, corrosion and water pressure issues before they become bigger problems.Upgrading to low-flow faucets and toilets can save homeowners hundreds of dollars a year in utility costs while reducing water consumption.. Avoid flushing non-biodegradable items, harsh chemicals or cooking grease down sinks or toilets. They can clog pipes and introduce pollutants into the water system.. Even slow drips waste gallons of water a day and can create conditions that encourage mold or bacteria growth, which can create more problems in the home.. Scheduling annual maintenance for a home's water heater can prevent sediment buildup, improve efficiency and extend its lifespan.

"As home service experts, Quality is committed to helping our customers enjoy safe, clean and reliable water for years to come," he said. "National Water Quality Month is a great time to remind ourselves that we all must play a role in protecting this vital resource."

