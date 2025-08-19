Comviva Wins Gold At Brandon Hall Grouptm HCM Excellence Awards® 2025 For Learning And Development
Recognized in the 'Best Learning Strategy' category for building a future-ready, AI-powered workforce
NEW DELHI, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva , a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced that it has been awarded 'Gold' at Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards® 2025 in the ' Best Learning Strategy' category . This recognition underscores Comviva's strategic commitment to developing a future-ready workforce and advancing organizational excellence through continuous learning, innovation, and AI-driven capabilities.
Comviva's learning vision goes beyond traditional training. Anchored in its mission to fuel hypergrowth, the company is creating a dynamic learning ecosystem that accelerates career progression, cultivates subject matter expertise in critical technology domains, and positions its people at the forefront of the digital and AI revolution.
Bhagwati Shetty, Chief Human Resources Officer, Comviva, commented on the recognition, stating, "This recognition is a powerful affirmation of our Employee Value Proposition - RISE. REINVENT. OUTSHINE. At Comviva, we are building a culture rooted in ownership, agility, and customer-centricity, where every individual is empowered to rise to new challenges, reinvent themselves through continuous learning, and outshine by driving innovation and impact."
"Learning & Development is at the core of this journey, and by enabling our people to continuously upskill and embrace new technologies, we are strengthening not just individual careers, but also Comviva's ability to lead innovation in the markets we serve," further added Bhagwati.
"This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards ® program leader.
With a sharp focus on building internal talent pipelines, reducing dependency on lateral hiring, and creating industry-benchmark career growth opportunities, Comviva is shaping a culture of performance, innovation, and resilience. By embedding learning into the fabric of its business, Comviva aims to not only attract and retain top talent but also establish itself as a thought leader in technology and the future of work.
