The Dream Saturday Night For Tampa Bay Green Thumbs, Plantae Palooza Returns To Keel Farms August 23, 2025

Whether you're a seasoned plant collector or just starting your plant journey, this is the perfect chance to shop unique finds, get expert tips, and support small local businesses.

Enjoy refreshing drinks, food, and explore the farm while browsing everything from houseplants and succulents to handmade plant accessories.

The vendor lineup includes Christine's Tropical & Exotic Plants, Bloom & Vine, My Backyard Babies, and Fragile AF Plant Co. just to name a few.

"44 years ago, my father Joe started Keel Farms as a tree nursery, so this event is a tribute to our origin story," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "Plantae Palooza is great way to honor our agrarian roots and help our valued guests learn about a variety of plants while enjoying delicious food and cool beverages."

Plantae Palooza Details



Admission and parking are FREE for the event.

Where : Keel Farms 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. Plant City, FL

When : Saturday, August 23, 2023

Main Event Vendor Hours : 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Live Music: All Day 12:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. (before, during and after vendors)

Happy Hour : BOGO from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pumpkin Cider Release : Re-release of Keel Farms seasonal pumpkin cider

Dog Friendly: Yes Images & Videos from previous Plantae Paloozas

About Keel Farms : Keel Farms is home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.

Media Inquiries :

Colin Trethewey, PRmediaNow Communications: [email protected]

