Millennia Expands Executive Team With Appointment Of Brian Foxworthy As CFO

CARY, N.C., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia , a leader in patient revenue cycle and experience solutions for healthcare providers and hospitals alike, today announced the appointment of Brian Foxworthy as Chief Financial Officer. Foxworthy will oversee financial strategy and execution, ensuring Millennia has the resources, insights, and operational foundation to help healthcare providers achieve stronger revenue cycle performance.

Foxworthy brings more than 15 years of experience navigating high-growth environments and leading strategic financial initiatives. He most recently served as Vice President of FP&A at Waystar, where he played a pivotal role in the company's 2024 IPO and in EQT's 2019 investment. Earlier in his career, he co-founded a private equity firm, held leadership roles across multiple portfolio companies, and contributed to the IPO of Artisan Partners Asset Management in 2013.

"I am passionate about leveraging data and process improvements to drive better financial and operational outcomes," Foxworthy said. "At Millennia, that means ensuring we have the clarity and resources to support providers in improving patient experiences, recovering more revenue, and building stronger partnerships."

CEO Scott Pattillo welcomed Foxworthy's appointment: "Brian's depth of experience and ability to bring strategic clarity will be invaluable as we continue to grow and invest in innovation. His leadership will help ensure we remain financially strong and operationally agile, so we can deliver the excellence our clients and their patients deserve."

This appointment is supported by Pamlico Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm and Millennia's investment partner, highlighting a shared focus on strategic growth and delivering on Millennia's mission.

About Millennia

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay solutions, serving over 1,800 facilities in 43 states. Millennia's mission is to simplify and streamline the patient financial experience by communicating with patients early, informatively, and often through their proven patient engagement platform and team of highly-trained support specialists. To learn more, visit .

About Pamlico Capital

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle-market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity and buyout investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target sectors: communications, healthcare IT, information services, software, and tech-enabled services. The firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has assets under management of approximately $4.5 billion. For additional information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Allison Jones

[email protected]

781-217-5711

SOURCE Millennia

