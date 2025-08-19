Defiance Etfs Launches Leveraged + Income Etfs For Palantir (PLT), Hims & Hers Health (HIMY), And Robinhood Markets (HOOI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leading innovator in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of three new single-stock leveraged ETFs with income strategies:

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income PLTR ETF (NASDAQ: PLT) – providing leveraged exposure to Palantir Technologies.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income HIMS ETF (NASDAQ: HIMY) – providing leveraged exposure to Hims & Hers Health.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income HOOD ETF (NASDAQ: HOOI) – providing leveraged exposure to Robinhood Markets.

Each ETF combines approximately 150%–200% leveraged exposure to its underlying stock with an options-based credit call spread income strategy, designed to offer investors amplified growth potential and consistent cash flow.

What Sets These Funds Apart



Leveraged Exposure: Each fund seeks to deliver approximately 150% to 200% of its underlying stock's daily price performance.

Income Generation: The options-driven income overlay aims to generate premium income and provide a potential buffer against declines. Accessible Structure: Investors gain targeted, amplified exposure without needing a margin account.



Why These Companies?



Palantir Technologies: A leader in AI-driven data analytics, providing platforms such as Foundry and Gotham to governments and enterprises worldwide.

Hims & Hers Health: A pioneer in personalized telehealth and direct-to-consumer healthcare, redefining access to wellness and treatment. Robinhood Markets: A disruptor in retail investing, expanding access to commission‐free trading and broader financial markets.



Investment Objectives

Each ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation as its primary objective, with a secondary objective of current income. The leveraged strategy provides amplified exposure to the underlying stock, while the income strategy uses credit call spreads to generate premium income and manage risk associated with leverage.

The Fund may not achieve daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to 150% to 200% the performance of the Underlying Security, and may return substantially less during such periods. During such periods, the Fund's actual leverage levels may differ substantially from its intended leverage target range, both intraday and at the close of trading, potentially resulting in significantly lower returns.

About Defiance

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. The firm specializes in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs, including first-mover leveraged single-stock products that empower investors to take amplified positions in high‐growth companies.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Funds' investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the“Adviser”).

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. An investment in any Fund is not an investment in its underlying company (Palantir Technologies, Hims & Hers Health, or Robinhood Markets).

PLT Risks.

The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of Palantir Technologies (“PLTR”). If the share price of PLTR decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and may suffer significant losses.

Indirect Investment in PLTR Risk: PLTR is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser or their affiliates and is not involved with this offering. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights in PLTR but will be exposed to its performance.

PLTR Trading Risk: The trading price of PLTR may be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations.

PLTR Performance Risk: PLTR may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations, which could cause its share price to decline.

Software and Data Analytics Industry Risk: Companies in this industry can be significantly affected by competition, technological change, intellectual property disputes, evolving customer demands, and cybersecurity threats.

Government Contract Risk: A significant portion of PLTR's revenue is derived from contracts with government agencies that may be modified, delayed, not renewed, or terminated.

HIMY Risks.

The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of Hims & Hers Health (“HIMS”). If the share price of HIMS decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and may suffer significant losses.

Indirect Investment in HIMS Risk: HIMS is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser or their affiliates and is not involved with this offering. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights in HIMS but will be exposed to its performance.

HIMS Trading Risk: The trading price of HIMS may be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations.

HIMS Performance Risk: HIMS may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations, which could cause its share price to decline.

Telehealth and Consumer Healthcare Industry Risk: Companies in this industry are subject to risks including regulatory changes, evolving healthcare policies, competition, technological disruption, supply chain issues, and changes in consumer preferences.

Regulatory and Compliance Risk: HIMS operates in a highly regulated healthcare environment; changes in telehealth regulations, privacy laws, or prescription requirements could materially impact operations and revenue.

HOOI Risks.

The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of Robinhood Markets (“HOOD”). If the share price of HOOD decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and may suffer significant losses.

Indirect Investment in HOOD Risk: HOOD is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser or their affiliates and is not involved with this offering. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights in HOOD but will be exposed to its performance.

HOOD Trading Risk: The trading price of HOOD may be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations.

HOOD Performance Risk: HOOD may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations, which could cause its share price to decline.

Brokerage and Financial Services Industry Risk: Companies in this industry are subject to extensive regulation, competition, technological change, cybersecurity threats, and market conditions that affect profitability. Changes in interest rates, customer trading volumes, and investor sentiment can directly impact financial performance.

Regulatory Risk: Brokerage and trading platform operators are subject to ongoing oversight from multiple regulatory agencies; changes in regulations, enforcement actions, or legal proceedings could adversely impact HOOD's business model and revenues.

Additional Risks.

Derivatives Risks: Derivative investments can exhibit imperfect correlation to the underlying assets or index and may result in losses greater than the initial investment.

Leverage Risk: Swap contracts and options create additional investment exposure to the underlying securities and increase the potential for loss.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk: Over periods longer than a single trading day, compounding may cause performance to differ from the stated leverage target range.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk: A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may raise expenses and reduce performance.

Non-Diversification Risk: Because the Funds are non-diversified, they may invest a greater percentage of assets in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers.

New Fund Risk: As newly formed funds, they have no operating history, providing limited basis for investors to assess performance or management.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

