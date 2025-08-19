Apollo Silver Congratulates Equinox Gold On FAST-41 Permitting
Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo, commented,“This news speaks to the diligence of the Equinox team in advancing their project to this stage. Crucially for our Calico Project in San Bernardino County, which hosts one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in North America, this also highlights the government's determination to accelerate domestic mine development.”
About Apollo Silver Corp.
Apollo is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite credits – a critical mineral essential to the US energy and medical sectors. Additionally, the Company has optioned Cinco de Mayo in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major CRD deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an award-winning management team, our growth strategy is matched only by the scale of the opportunity in front of us.
