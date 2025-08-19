Kandi Technologies Reports First Half Of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results



Gross margin further expansion to 45.2%, up from 31.7% in prior-year period Maintains strong financial position with $256.7M in cash, restricted cash, and time deposits

JINHUA, China, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a long renowned leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Half 2025 Financial Highlights



Total net revenues were $36.3 million, compared with $59.8 million for the same period of 2024.

Gross margin increased to 45.2% from 31.7% for the same period of 2024.

Net income was $1.7 million, compared with $2.4 million for the same period of 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $256.7 million, compared with $126.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Recent Development



Fast-track entry into the embodied intelligence sector through strategic cooperation with Deep Robotics, co-developing intelligent golf caddy robots and security patrol quadruped robots for the North American market. Strengthened leadership in battery swap infrastructure as Kandi's subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd., became a supplier and secured its first heavy-truck battery swap station equipment order under Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited's“Ten Thousand Station Plan.”

Management Remarks

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented:“In the first half of 2025, the global macroeconomic landscape remained challenging, exerting pressure on our operations. Despite these headwind, we continued to strengthen our core off-road vehicle business through streamlined inventory management, enhanced manufacturing efficiency, and optimized sales network. These initiatives drove a substantial improvement in gross margin to 45.2%, compared with 31.7% in the same period of 2024. At the same time, we drove our expansion into high-potential technology sectors such as embodied intelligence and battery swap infrastructure, securing multiple strategic partnerships that established a strong foundation for sustainable growth. Looking ahead, supported by robust cash reserves, steadily improving operational efficiency, and myriad technological advantages, we will continue to increase R&D investment and refine our supply chain, while driving forward our dual-engine strategy of 'stable cash flow business + growth incubation business' to capture emerging opportunities and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

First Half 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Net revenues were $36.3 million, a decrease of 39.3% from $59.8 million for the same period of 2024. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in sales of off-road vehicles and EV products.

COST OF GOODS SOLD

Cost of goods sold was $19.9 million, a decrease of 51.3% from $40.9 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the corresponding decrease in sales.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit was $16.4 million, compared with $19.0 million for the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 45.2%, compared with 31.7% for the same period of 2024. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by changes in product mix and regional revenue distribution, as well as increased sales of impaired inventory compared with the same period last year.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses were $18.3 million, a decrease of 21.4% from $23.3 million for the same period of 2024.

Research and development expenses were $2.5 million, an increase of 48.5% from $1.7 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to a research and development project for battery products conducted in the first half of 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses were $4.5 million, a decrease of 35.8% from $7.0 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was in line with the scale of decrease in revenue.

General and administrative expenses were $11.3 million, a decrease of 22.6% from $14.6 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to reduced depreciation expenses driven by a one-time asset impairment recorded at the end of 2024, and reduced stock compensation expenses compared with the same period last year.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations was $1.9 million, a decrease of 55.6% from $4.4 million for the same period of 2024.

NET INCOME

Net income was $1.7 million, a decrease of 28.7% from $2.4 million for the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders per share were $0.02, compared with $0.03 for the same period of 2024.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $256.7 million, compared with $126.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

