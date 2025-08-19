Kandi Technologies Reports First Half Of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
| KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(All amounts in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,247
|$
|37,308
|Restricted cash
|71,040
|83,530
|Certificate of deposit
|153,486
|5,481
|Accounts receivable
|10,815
|26,463
|Inventories
|45,216
|51,268
|Notes receivable
|-
|346
|Other receivables
|6,160
|144,721
|Prepayments and prepaid expense
|4,500
|4,968
|Advances to suppliers
|741
|562
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|324,205
|354,647
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|62,381
|63,504
|Intangible assets, net
|3,285
|3,893
|Land use rights, net
|2,592
|2,587
|Deferred tax assets
|6,492
|6,497
|Long-term investment
|1,956
|1,413
|Goodwill
|31,649
|31,182
|Other long-term assets
|10,787
|10,173
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|119,142
|119,249
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|443,347
|$
|473,896
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|14,388
|$
|25,476
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|5,051
|8,544
|Short-term loans
|37,385
|37,529
|Notes payable
|23,536
|41,621
|Income tax payable
|709
|1,431
|Advance receipts
|109
|-
|Other current liabilities
|5,217
|5,795
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|86,395
|120,396
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Long-term loans
|-
|5,707
|Deferred taxes liability
|547
|525
|Other long-term liabilities
|453
|641
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,000
|6,873
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|87,395
|127,269
|STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
|Kandi technologies group, inc. stockholders' equity
|354,050
|344,697
|Non-controlling interests
|1,902
|1,930
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|355,952
|346,627
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|443,347
|$
|473,896
| KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|REVENUES, NET
|$
|36,291
|$
|59,825
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|(19,904
|)
|(40,858
|)
|GROSS PROFIT
|16,387
|18,967
|OPERATING EXPENSE:
|Research and development
|(2,504
|)
|(1,685
|)
|Selling and marketing
|(4,505
|)
|(7,023
|)
|General and administrative
|(11,310
|)
|(14,612
|)
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE
|(18,319
|)
|(23,320
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(1,932
|)
|(4,353
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Interest income
|4,334
|3,633
|Interest expense
|(1,100
|)
|(965
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|936
|Government grants
|1,099
|1,051
|Other (loss) income, net
|(853
|)
|2,525
|TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET
|3,480
|7,180
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,548
|2,827
|INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
|147
|(449
|)
|NET INCOME
|1,695
|2,378
|LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
|(29
|)
|63
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|1,724
|2,315
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|6,148
|(9,823
|)
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|7,843
|$
|(7,445
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC
|84,805,991
|86,663,100
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED
|84,805,991
|87,097,274
|NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, BASIC
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, DILUTED
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment