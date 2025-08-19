Medical Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033 U.S. Thrives As A Top Medical Tourism Destination With Innovative Orthopaedic Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Treatment Type and Region, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical tourism market, valued at USD 144.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 704.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 19.08% from 2025 to 2033. As of 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, accounting for over 25.5% of the share. This growth is spurred by a rising demand for affordable healthcare, an increase in chronic health conditions, and the popularity of minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries.

The market thrives on affordable travel and accommodation, coupled with high-quality international care. Global healthcare advancements have resulted in specialized treatments with internationally accredited facilities. Initiatives like the World Economic Forum's Digital Healthcare Transformation Initiative are emphasizing AI and digital solutions for better global healthcare delivery. Additionally, long waiting times and unavailable treatments in certain regions are propelling individuals toward medical travel. Wellness tourism, integrating medical care with holistic recovery, is expanding the market's appeal.

In the United States, medical tourism is bolstered by cutting-edge technology and advanced procedures, drawing patients worldwide. The collaboration of Johnson & Johnson MedTech with Responsive Arthroscopy showcases advancements in orthopedics. Competitive treatment pricing, streamlined visa processes, and robust patient support systems make the U.S. an attractive medical tourism destination.

The Asia-Pacific retains its lead, driven by cost advantages and high-quality medical services. Factors such as accredited healthcare facilities and innovative treatments, supported by governmental policies and tourism opportunities, enhance the region's appeal. Partnerships between healthcare providers and travel agencies further streamline processes.

Key Regional Takeaways:

In the United States, superior facilities, recognized practitioners, and experimental therapies draw patients globally. Europe attracts medical tourists with advanced therapies and affordability in specific regions. Asia-Pacific leads with affordable treatments and specialized care. Latin America capitalizes on proximity and skilled professionals, while the Middle East and Africa benefit from rising healthcare investments and government initiatives.

Competitive Landscape:

Medical tourism companies are enhancing offerings by developing comprehensive service packages and partnerships with top-tier hospitals. Establishing trust through marketing, personalized concierge services, and leveraging digital tools for consultations are pivotal strategies. Emoha's collaboration with Aditya Birla Health Insurance in 2024 exemplifies strategic partnerships in the industry.

Medical Tourism Market Trends:

The increasing preference for cosmetic procedures significantly contributes to market growth. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) reported a 5.5% increase in surgical procedures in 2023, reflecting a 40% rise over four years. Patients seeking cosmetic treatments worldwide benefit from cost-effective solutions for procedures like breast augmentation and facelifts, which are too costly in their home countries. This cost advantage, combined with skilled cosmetic surgeons and modern facilities, enhances the medical tourism demand.

Rising Healthcare Costs in Developed Countries:

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported a 4.1% growth in U.S. healthcare spending, reaching USD 4.5 trillion in 2022. With expensive medical treatments rising, patients increasingly opt for overseas treatments. Medical tourism provides an attractive, cost-effective alternative for patients seeking quality healthcare.

Rapid Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry:

Healthcare advancements are pivotal in fostering market growth. In 2021, global health spending reached USD 9.8 trillion. Technological breakthroughs in medicine are creating new opportunities for patients exploring treatments unavailable in their home countries. For instance, Sony Group Corporation's microsurgery assistance robot developed in 2024 highlights innovation in the sector.

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopaedic Treatment

Bariatric Surgery

Fertility Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment Others

Cosmetic treatment leads, holding approximately a 23.9% market share in 2024. Cost advantages in nations like Thailand and South Korea make these countries hubs for advanced surgeries. Skilled surgeons, state-of-the-art facilities, and shorter wait times contribute to the growth.

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

India

China

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Latin America

Mexico Middle East and Africa

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Asian Heart Institute

Barbados Fertility Center

Fortis Healthcare KPJ Healthcare Berhad

