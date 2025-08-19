Educate Fairfax Announces 20252026 FCPS Alumni Hall Of Fame Inductees

L-R: FCPS Hall of Famer Tony Perkins, Rhonda Perkins, Dr. Michelle Reid, Dr. Lynette Henry

L-R: Anna Nissinen, Cindy Anderson, Amanda Andere, Dr. Michelle Reid, Dr. Lynette Henry

Retired Lt. General James Clapper was inducted into the FCPS Hall of Fame in 2024.

Celebrating Distinguished FCPS Graduates and Supporting Student Success at the September 17 Ceremony.

- Dr. Lynette Henry, Executive Director of Educate FairfaxFAIRFAX COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Educate Fairfax will celebrate 11 extraordinary graduates of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) at the fourth annual FCPS Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sept. 17 at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va.This year's inductees represent excellence across news and entertainment, education, business, philanthropy, politics, government, and the military.The public is invited to join the celebration by purchasing tickets for $50 per person or securing a $250 sponsorship, an opportunity especially suited for alumni groups or organizations employing FCPS alumni.Reserved seating is available, and both tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at sqr/lcpshof25 . Proceeds from the event will benefit Educate Fairfax programs that support students, teachers, and schools across the county.The 2025–2026 Hall of Fame Inductees are:- Amir Abu-El-Hawa (Annandale High School, 2005) – Politics/Government/Military- Jim Acosta (Annandale High School, 1989) – News/Entertainment- Maureen Boland (West Springfield High School, 1986) – Education/FCPS Leadership- Michele Bolos (West Springfield High School, 1986) – Business/Nonprofit Leadership- Arun Gupta (Lake Braddock Secondary School, 1987) – Business/Nonprofit Leadership- Mark Holbrook (Mount Vernon High School, 1990) – Education/FCPS Leadership- Meredith Hovan (Chantilly High School, 1997) – Philanthropy- Jennifer Montone (Robinson Secondary School, 1995) – News/Entertainment- Dennis Scarborough (Annandale High School, 1985) – Politics/Government/Military- Philip Wilkerson (Mount Vernon High School, 2003) – Education/Leadership- Jennifer Williamson (Fairfax High School, 1990) – Business/Education/FCPS Leadership“This year's inductees showcase the breadth of talent that has come through Fairfax County Public Schools,” said Dr. Lynette Henry, Executive Director of Educate Fairfax.“From classrooms to boardrooms, newsrooms to the halls of government, they remind us that a strong public education can shape leaders who impact the world.”The Sept. 17 induction ceremony at Wolf Trap promises to be an inspiring evening of celebration, connection, and community spirit. Guests will enjoy hearing the inductees' stories, networking with fellow alumni, and showing their support for today's students and educators. Tickets are $50 per person, and sponsorships start at $250, offering special recognition and benefits - both available now at sqr/lcpshof25Katie Knight, board chair of Educate Fairfax, added:“We're thrilled to honor these alumni not only for their professional accomplishments but for the ways they've given back to their communities. Their stories inspire current students to dream big and pursue their passions.”Educate Fairfax energizes the power of the community to invest in educational excellence and prepare students for the future. FCPS is one of the largest and most diverse school districts in the country, with more than 183,000 students in 198 schools and centers.

