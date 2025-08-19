Maha Cabinet Waives Stamp Duty For Cancer Hospital Reviews Situation Arising Out Of Incessant Rains
The Cabinet approved provision of 2 hectare 50 R land to Savitribai Phule Mahila Sahakari Industrial Estate Limited, Kolhapur in Group No. 697/3/6, Kasba Karveer, B Ward, Kolhapur.
The Cabinet gave approval to regularise the encroachment on government land in Vengurla area of Sindhudurg district in accordance with the rules.
Further, the Cabinet gave clearance to regularise the temporary service of 17 employees working on various posts in Group-C (Technical) cadre in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in the state.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet also reviewed the situation arising out of heavy rains and flash floods in various parts of Maharashtra.
CM Fadnavis said the agricultural land of 12 lakh acres has been damaged while the cattle stock has been hit. In Nanded district eight people died in a cloud burst like situation.
He said the NDRF and SDRF have been alerted due to high tide in the evening. The government is closely coordinating with neighbouring states for discharge management of dam water.
As far as Mithi River is concerned, nearly 500 people have been evacuated to safer places after it crossed the danger mark. He said that the District Collectors have been authorised to provide financial aid to affected people as per the NDRF rules.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the rain affected areas in Thane city and visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation control room to monitor the situation.
Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan visited the state emergency operation centre and reviewed the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods in various parts of the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment