Texas United States: Ar15handguard Expands Premium AR-15 & AR-10 Handguard Collection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Texas, United States – AR15Handguard, a trusted source for American-made AR-15 and AR-10 handguards, is proud to announce the expansion of its premium product line. Dedicated to quality, precision, and durability, the company offers a wide selection of AR handguards, buffer tubes, rails, muzzle brakes, and accessories tailored for firearm enthusiasts, competitive shooters, and gunsmiths.
The newly expanded collection includes:
AR15 Handguards – Lightweight, durable, and available in multiple lengths and finishes.
AR10 Handguards – Optimized for long-range accuracy and heavy-duty use.
Cerakote FDE Handguards – Corrosion-resistant with added style and protection.
Buffer Tubes (A1, A2, AR15 Cerakote) – Enhancing reliability and shooting comfort.
AR15Handguard ensures each product meets the highest standards of craftsmanship, making it a go-to platform for builders and firearm owners seeking performance and customization. With competitive pricing, wholesale options, and fast U.S. shipping, the company remains committed to serving both hobbyists and professionals.
