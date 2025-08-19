Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texas United States: Ar15handguard Expands Premium AR-15 & AR-10 Handguard Collection

2025-08-19 07:15:06
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Texas, United States – AR15Handguard, a trusted source for American-made AR-15 and AR-10 handguards, is proud to announce the expansion of its premium product line. Dedicated to quality, precision, and durability, the company offers a wide selection of AR handguards, buffer tubes, rails, muzzle brakes, and accessories tailored for firearm enthusiasts, competitive shooters, and gunsmiths.

The newly expanded collection includes:

AR15 Handguards – Lightweight, durable, and available in multiple lengths and finishes.

AR10 Handguards – Optimized for long-range accuracy and heavy-duty use.

Cerakote FDE Handguards – Corrosion-resistant with added style and protection.

Buffer Tubes (A1, A2, AR15 Cerakote) – Enhancing reliability and shooting comfort.

AR15Handguard ensures each product meets the highest standards of craftsmanship, making it a go-to platform for builders and firearm owners seeking performance and customization. With competitive pricing, wholesale options, and fast U.S. shipping, the company remains committed to serving both hobbyists and professionals.

