Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline 2025: Clinical Trials, Revenue Share, Medication, Treatment Drugs, Companies By Delveinsight

"Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline"Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer companies are Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Aura Biosciences, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen Co., Ltd. and others.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Summary

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) Pipeline has the active involvement of 10+ global companies, including Merck, Janssen, Aura Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Roche, and RemeGen, developing innovative therapies for MIBC. Key investigational drugs such as AU-011, TAR-200, KEYNOTE-905/EV-303, RC48-ADC + JS001, and Imfinzi (durvalumab) are advancing across Phase I–III clinical trials, with several landmark results reported in 2024-2025. Notably, Merck and AstraZeneca announced positive outcomes from Phase III studies evaluating immunotherapy combinations with cystectomy, while Roche and Janssen reported advances in adjuvant and intravesical therapies.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025 report by DelveInsight provides an extensive evaluation of the therapeutic landscape, highlighting 10+ key companies advancing over 10 investigational therapies. The analysis encompasses clinical trial progress, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and ongoing development activities. The report offers a comprehensive commercial and clinical assessment of candidates from preclinical to marketed stages, with detailed insights into drug mechanisms, study outcomes, regulatory milestones, and product development strategies. It further covers technology platforms, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, funding initiatives, designations, and other relevant updates shaping the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline.

Some of the key takeaways from the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report:



Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing 10+ Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment therapies.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Aura Biosciences, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen Co., Ltd. and others, are developing therapies for the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment

Emerging Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer therapies such as AU-011, TAR-200, KEYNOTE-905/EV-303, RC48-ADC Combined with JS001, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market in the coming years.

In July 2025, Merck has announced results of its Randomized Phase 3 Study Evaluating Cystectomy With Perioperative Pembrolizumab and Cystectomy With Perioperative Enfortumab Vedotin and Pembrolizumab Versus Cystectomy Alone in Participants Who Are Cisplatin-Ineligible or Decline Cisplatin With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (KEYNOTE-905/EV-303)

In June 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche has announced results of a Phase III, Double-Blind, Multicenter, Randomized Study of Atezolizumab (Anti-PDL1 Antibody) Versus Placebo as Adjuvant Therapy in Patients With High-Risk Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Who Are ctDNA Positive Following Cystectomy

In May 2025, AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been recommended for approval in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of adult patients with resectable muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by Imfinzi as monotherapy adjuvant treatment after radical cystectomy (surgery to remove the bladder).

In March 2025, AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by Imfinzi as adjuvant monotherapyafter radical cystectomy (surgery to remove the bladder) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

In June 2024, Janssen Research & Development announced results of a Phase 3, Randomized, Open-label, Multi-center Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of TAR-200 Versus Investigator's Choice of Intravesical Chemotherapy in Participants Who Received Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and Recurred With High-risk Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer (HR-NMIBC) and Who Are Ineligible for or Elected Not to Undergo Radical Cystectomy

In May 2024, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced results of a Randomized Phase 3 Study Evaluating Cystectomy With Perioperative Pembrolizumab and Cystectomy With Perioperative Enfortumab Vedotin and Pembrolizumab Versus Cystectomy Alone in Participants Who Are Cisplatin-Ineligible or Decline Cisplatin With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (KEYNOTE-905/EV-303) In February 2024, RemeGen Co., Ltd announced results of an Open-label, Single-arm, Multi-center, Phase II Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of RC48-ADC Combined With JS001 in Perioperative Treatment of Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) is a serious and aggressive type of bladder cancer in which cancer cells grow into the muscle wall of the bladder. Unlike non–muscle invasive bladder cancer, which is limited to the inner lining, MIBC carries a much higher risk of spreading to other parts of the body and is often linked with poor survival outcomes.

The disease most commonly affects older adults, with smoking, chemical exposure, and chronic bladder irritation being the leading risk factors. Common symptoms include blood in urine (hematuria), pelvic pain, and frequent urination . Diagnosis is confirmed through cystoscopy, biopsy, and imaging scans to determine the stage and spread of the cancer.

Treatment for MIBC typically involves radical cystectomy (removal of the bladder) with lymph node dissection , often combined with neoadjuvant chemotherapy to improve survival. For patients unable to undergo surgery, options include bladder-preserving trimodal therapy (TMT), immunotherapy, or targeted therapy . Recently, immune checkpoint inhibitors (PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors) have shown promising results in advanced or recurrent cases.

Despite advancements, MIBC remains a challenging condition with high recurrence and mortality rates, highlighting the urgent need for new therapies and personalized treatment approaches .

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Route of Administration

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Molecule Type

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Assessment by Product Type

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer By Stage and Product Type

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like-



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

TAR-200: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

TAR-200 is an innovative investigational drug delivery system designed to provide controlled and sustained release of gemcitabine directly into the bladder, ensuring prolonged local drug exposure for several weeks. Its safety and efficacy are currently being assessed in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials, including the SunRISe-2 and SunRISe-4 studies, targeting patients with Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC). At present, TAR-200 is in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of MIBC.

AU-011: Aura Biosciences

AU-011 is a novel, first-in-class targeted therapeutic agent under development for both Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. Developed by Aura Biosciences, AU-011 functions as a death stimulant and photosensitizer, while also inducing reactive oxygen species (ROS), thereby promoting cancer cell destruction. The therapy is currently undergoing evaluation in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of MIBC.

Scope of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies: Afimmune, MediciNova, Mariposa Health Limited, MedWell Laboratories, BioElectron Technology, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical, Veralox Therapeutics, Qurient Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and others.

Key Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies: Epeleuton, Tipelukast, TA 270, MW 001, PTC 857, Baicalein, VLX 1005, Research programme: 5-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Inhibitor (LOX Inhibitor), and others.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer current marketed and Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer emerging therapies Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Dynamics: Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market drivers and Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market barriers

