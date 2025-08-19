Estonia Quits With Operation Inherent Resolve, Staying With Its NATO Mission In Iraq
During the meetings, Minister Pevkur announced that Estonia will conclude its contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve. During his time in Erbil, he rubbed elbows with Estonian troops stationed in Iraq, tipping his hat to them for their unwavering professionalism and dedication.
“The recent developments in the Middle East undoubtedly affect the fragile security environment of the region, but the situation in Iraq remains stable. This allows us to end our participation in the operation and focus next year on strengthening Estonia's national defense capabilities,” Pevkur said.
He underscored that the operational insights acquired in Iraq
have been paramount, highlighting Estonia's substantial input
towards enhancing regional stability throughout the years.
While Estonia is set to disengage from Operation Inherent Resolve by September, it will maintain its commitment to bolster NATO's training initiative in Baghdad.
“As our engagement with the coalition concludes, it is evident that the dynamics of international security have a significant bearing on Estonia's national security landscape,” Pevkur explained.
He reiterated Estonia's unwavering dedication to the principles of collective security, emphasizing a proactive stance in evaluating support for allied partners as circumstances necessitate.
During his visit, Pevkur held talks with Major General Christophe Hintzy of France, commander of NATO Mission Iraq, and U.S. Major General Kevin C. Leahy, commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, to discuss the future of both missions.
Estonian forces have been operationally engaged in Operation
Inherent Resolve since April 2023, providing strategic military
advisers, an infantry battalion, and ancillary support units. Their
responsibilities have encompassed providing strategic counsel to
regional security contingents, facilitating operational force
protection protocols during high-stakes visits and movements, and
executing rapid response operations in proximity to Erbil Air
Base.
Operation Inherent Resolve, orchestrated by the United States, seeks to provide strategic advisory and operational support to Iraqi security forces in the development of a robust defense architecture designed to neutralize extremist factions and facilitate enduring stability. The NATO Mission Iraq, in parallel, facilitates the enhancement of Iraq's defense frameworks and mitigates security vulnerabilities within the broader geopolitical landscape. Estonia is presently deploying a singular personnel officer to the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) operational theater in Baghdad.
“Estonian forces have exhibited exemplary operational proficiency across both missions and have garnered significant esteem from command leadership,” Minister Pevkur remarked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment