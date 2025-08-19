Enemy Attack Leaves Over 30,000 Subscribers Without Electricity In Nizhyn District
“Today, as a result of enemy shelling in the Nizhyn district, some power equipment was damaged. In the morning, more than 30,000 subscribers were left without electricity ,” the report said.
It is noted that energy companies have already restored power to social infrastructure facilities and developed a plan to restore power to residential consumers.Read also: Russians attackes Nizhyn community with“Shaheds”
The agency specified that this plan will be implemented when the security situation allows.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 19, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, causing power outages .
