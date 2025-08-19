Culture Ministry Unveils Second Phase Of Professional Development Training For Teachers

Based on the results of the accreditation of music and art schools in the Baku, Absheron-Khizi, Guba-Khachmaz, Shirvan-Salyan, and Mil-Mugan regions, the second phase of training for teachers has been launched, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

Trainingg, organized by the Scientific-Methodical and Professional Development Center for Culture and supported by the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers Trade Union, will last for two months.

More than 70 teachers specializing in piano, music theory, tar, kamancha, accordion, mugham singing, and percussion are participating in the program.

The training is being held at the Muslum Magomayev 26th Specialized Music School and the Fikrat Amirov 6th Specialized Art School in Baku. Classes are conducted by experts with pedagogical experience, using individual and group methods, interactive models, and modern educational technologies.

On the first day of the training, the acting director of Scientific-Methodical and Professional Development Center for Culture, PhD in Art Studies, Associate Professor Vagif Humbatov, the chairman of the Culture Workers' Trade Union, Elkiyar Ziyadov, and the vice-chairman Taleh Huseynli met with the teachers and stated that the main goal of the initiative is to enhance knowledge and skills, adopt modern teaching methods, and support professional development.

Over 100 teachers participated in the first phase of training, held between May and July.