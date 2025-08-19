Hydropower Generation In Azerbaijan Rises By 12.5% In 1St 7 Months Of 2025
Azerbaijan's hydropower plants generated 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from January to July 2025, Azernews reports, citing according to the State Statistical Committee.
This marks an increase of 230.6 million kWh or 12.5%, compared to the same period last year, when output stood at 1.87 billion kWh.
The growth reflects a continued emphasis on renewable energy development within the country, particularly in leveraging hydro resources for sustainable electricity generation.
Additionally, during the first seven months of 2025, the total value of production and services in Azerbaijan's electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector reached 1.9954 billion manats.
In the water supply, wastewater treatment, and waste management sector, the volume of goods and services produced amounted to 370.9 million manats over the same period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment