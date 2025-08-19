Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Remains Azerbaijan's Top Destination For Oil Exports

2025-08-19 07:07:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

From January to July 2025, Azerbaijan exported 8.43 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous minerals to Italy, with a total value of $4.42 billion, Azernews reports, according to data from the State Customs Committee.

