World Mosquito Day Aug 20: Marks Deadly Impact Of Tiny Insects

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GENEVA, Aug 19 (NNN-AGENCIES) - On August 20th, the world marks World Mosquito Day-not as a celebration, but as a reminder of the devastating toll these insects continue to take on global health.

Beth McGraw, head of biology at Penn State University, explains:“It's not really a celebration. It's a time to commemorate how important these really small beasts are in terms of their impact on human health globally.”

The date commemorates Sir Ronald Ross's 1897 discovery that mosquitoes transmit malaria, a finding that transformed medical science. Yet, more than 125 years later, mosquito-borne diseases remain one of humanity's greatest challenges. Dengue, the fastest-spreading of them, killed nearly 12,000 people last year, with record outbreaks continuing into 2025 across the Pacific.

Experts say prevention at the household level can make a real difference. McGraw notes:“Mosquitoes lay eggs in aquatic environments ... if you have standing water on your property-under pot plants or around air conditioning units-mosquitoes can breed there. Reducing that standing water is something you can do at the level of your household.”

With over one million deaths annually linked to mosquito-borne diseases, World Mosquito Day calls for vigilance, innovation, and action against one of nature's smallest but deadliest threats. - NNN-AGENCIES