Prime Sports Institute Expands Integrated Health And Performance Services In Bellingham
Since opening in 2018 as Bellingham's sports therapy, Bellingham massage , and recovery specialists, Prime Sports Institute previously focused primarily on athletic therapy, massage treatments, and guided recovery services. The recent expansion represents a major evolution in the clinic's service offerings, adding three key disciplines to create what founder Kerry Gustafson describes as a "coordinated care model."
New Service Additions Include:
Physical Therapy Services : Prime has added licensed physical therapy practitioners who incorporate functional movement science principles to restore mobility, build strength, and improve movement patterns. This addition allows the clinic to provide comprehensive rehabilitation services beyond their original athletic therapy focus.
Nutrition Counseling Program : A new nutrition services division now provides evidence-based strategies for fueling performance, supporting recovery, and promoting long-term health. This represents the clinic's first foray into nutritional guidance, previously unavailable to clients.
Structured Strength and Conditioning Programs : The expansion includes formal strength and conditioning services with structured advancement protocols, prioritizing technique and sustainable physical development. This builds upon Prime's existing training offerings with more comprehensive programming.
The expanded model integrates these new services with Prime's established athletic training and Bellingham massage therapy offerings within a unified care system. Each service is designed to complement the others, enabling clients to work with multiple specialists under one coordinated care plan.
"We've evolved from being primarily a sports therapy and massage clinic to offering a complete spectrum of health and performance services," said Kerry Gustafson, founder of Prime Sports Institute. "This expansion allows us to support our clients through every stage of their journey, from initial injury management to advanced performance optimization."
The collaborative approach fosters communication between all providers, ensuring that exercise programming, rehabilitation plans, and wellness strategies are integrated and mutually supportive. By housing multiple disciplines in one location, the institute eliminates the need for clients to seek services from separate providers across different locations.
Located at 1704 N State St in downtown Bellingham, Prime Sports Institute serves cyclists, runners, skiers, climbers, youth sports athletes, and individuals seeking improved daily movement and overall well-being. The expanded services maintain Prime's commitment to accessibility for all ages and ability levels, with programming adjusted to match individual objectives and physical capabilities.
The expansion also includes new educational offerings such as workshops, coaching sessions, and injury prevention programs, providing the community with practical tools and knowledge for independent health management.
Prime Sports Institute has been serving Bellingham's active community since 2018, building a reputation as the region's sports therapy, Bellingham massage, and recovery experts. The expansion represents the clinic's largest service enhancement since opening, positioning Prime as a comprehensive health and performance destination.
About Prime Sports Institute
Prime Sports Institute is a comprehensive health and performance facility located in downtown Bellingham, Washington. Since 2018, Prime has provided sports therapy, massage, and recovery services to athletes and active individuals throughout the Pacific Northwest. The recent expansion adds physical therapy, nutrition counseling, and structured strength and conditioning programs, creating an integrated approach to health and wellness under one roof.
