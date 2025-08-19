Copperhead Resources Options Twilite Gold Project In Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated August 18, 2025 (the "Agreement") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (the "Optionor"), pursuant to which Copperhead may acquire a 100% ownership interest in 65 mineral claims located in Central Newfoundland and known as the Twilite Gold Project ("Twilite") (see Figure 1).

Copperhead's President and CEO, Damian Lopez, commented: "Twilite represents Copperhead's entry into the burgeoning Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, adding a more advanced exploration-stage asset to our portfolio. Historical and recent work at Twilite, including drilling, has returned encouraging results, and Twilite's proximity to major gold discoveries adds to its potential and appeal in a very strong gold price environment. Furthermore, certain of our directors and officers were previously involved with Twilite and/or the Optionor in various capacities, giving the Copperhead team excellent institutional knowledge, on-the-ground relationships, and proprietary insights into how to most effectively advance Twilite."







Figure 1 Twilite - Property Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Twilite

Twilite consists of 65 units covering 1,625 hectares and is considered to be associated with an Orogenic gold system. Twilite shares many characteristics with Equinox Gold's pre development Valentine Lake Gold Project, which is located approximately 110 kilometres (km) southwest.

Twilite has previously been explored but not extensively followed up, with the most recent notable program carried out in 2021 by the Optionor. A 12-hole, 2,577 metre (m) diamond-drill program was completed in July 2021, which successfully intersected the widest section of the mineralized shear zone to date and encountered gold in several holes, including most notably (see Figure 2):



11.5m with 1.03 g/t gold (Au) in hole TL-21-17

10.5m with 1.07 g/t Au in hole TL-21-16

6.0m with 1.06 g/t Au in hole TL-21-18

3.0m with 0.85 g/t Au in hole TL-21-20 2.0m with 1.0 g/t Au in hole TL-21-27







Figure 2 Twilite Drill Program - Drillhole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Terms of the Agreement

In order to exercise its option to acquire a 100% interest in Twilite, the Company must make the following cash payments and exploration expenditures, and must issue the following common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"):

pay $25,000 in cash on August 18, 2025 (paid);on or beforeAugust 18, 2027, incur exploration expenditures of an aggregate of $75,000 plus applicable taxes; andon or beforeAugust 18, 2027: (i) pay additional $200,000 in cash to the Optionor; and (ii) issue such number of Shares to the Optionor as is equal in value to $300,000, at a deemed price per Share equal to the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the day immediately prior to the Share issuance.

Upon exercise of the option, Copperhead will grant the Optionor a 2.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty from any future mineral production at Twilite.

Twilite is also subject to legacy NSR royalties arising from prior transactions:



1.0% NSR held by GBC Grand Exploration Inc., of which 0.5% can be repurchased for $1,000,000, and subject to additional royalties based on resource delineation; and 2.0% NSR held by George Lannon and Tom McLennon, of which 1.0% can be repurchased for $1,000,000.

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosures

Barry Greene, P.Geo. (NL) is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release. Mr. Greene is a director of the Company and owns securities of the Company.

Most of the technical information herein relating to Twilite has been taken from TRU press releases dated October 14, 2020, August 18, 2021, September 15, 2021 and October 8, 2021. Copperhead has not independently verified this information.

Copperhead has not verified the historical assay results contained in this press release and is not relying on them as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Note that grab and channel samples and drill hole results are select samples and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralization on Twilite. Readers are cautioned that these potential grades are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration by Copperhead or its qualified person at Twilite to define a mineral resource or mineral reserve; and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with a focus on critical elements and precious metals. The Company holds an option to acquire a majority interest in the Red Line Project in British Columbia, and another option to acquire the Twilite Gold Project located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploring Twilite and the Company's competitive advantages relating thereto. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Twilite and the Agreement that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Twilite; the exploration potential of Twilite and the nature and style of mineralization at Twilite; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and resource commodities prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







