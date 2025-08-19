Magna Mining Intersects Near Surface Contact Nickel Mineralization Grading 2.3% Ni, 0.7% Cu Over 28.0 Metres At The Levack Mine

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities and assay results from the ongoing exploration at the Levack Mine (Figure 1). Results include the initial assays from the near surface portion of the No.1 nickel-copper ("Ni-Cu") zone, supporting the Levack Mine restart study. Highlights from the new assay results include: MLV-25-21 2.3% Ni, 0.7% Cu, 0.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 28.0 metres Including 6.6% Ni, 0.7% Cu, 0.6 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.4 metres And 3.3% Ni, 1.0% Cu, 0.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 12.4 metres MLV-25-22 2.4% Ni, 0.8% Cu, 0.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 15.5 metres And 3.2% Ni, 2.2% Cu, 1.4 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 1.9 metres Dave King, SVP Exploration and Geoscience stated, "We are pleased to announce initial assay results from the near surface drilling on the No. 1 Contact Ni-Cu zones at the Levack Mine. Drilling in this area will provide the data required to advance the Levack restart study and provide appropriate drill density to support the higher level of geological confidence required for our upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate. In addition to the Keel Copper-PGE ("Cu-PGE") zone, initial mining from this zone could be accessed via a new ramp from surface. The intersections reported today are approximately 135 to 155 metres from surface and confirm Magna's belief that there are significant areas of wide, high grade nickel mineralization at shallow depths remaining at the Levack Mine." Diamond Drilling and Exploration Plan There are currently two surface diamond drills operating at the Levack Mine, one completing near surface infill and metallurgical drillholes on the No. 1 and No. 2 and Main zones, and a second drill exploring the footwall environment between the No. 3 Ni-Cu Zone and the Morrison Cu-PGE deposit. The first drill has completed a number of holes in the No. 1 and No. 2 zones, and is currently testing an area to the east of the Main OB (see Figure 2), to expand on known Ni-Cu mineralization which locally tends to have higher precious metals and could potentially be accessed early in a mine restart plan. Once this drilling is completed, it is expected that this drill will also transition to testing the footwall area below the No. 3 OB, where the second diamond drill has been exploring for the past two months. Here, the second drill is currently drilling a wedge hole to test approximately 150 metres below the intersection in hole MLV-25-14A which graded 2.6% Cu, 8.1% Ni, 17.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.6 metres (reported on July 9, 2025 ). Since releasing the results of MLV-25-14A, a historical drillhole FNX6083 was extended to provide a geophysical platform hole, and a wedge off hole FNX6083 has been completed based on the results of the geophysical survey. Assay results for these holes are pending and are expected to be released in the coming weeks In addition to the surface diamond drills, an underground diamond drill will begin drilling at the Levack Mine within the current quarter, and a second underground diamond drill is expected to begin drilling in Q4. These drills will be focused on testing the area further downdip and on strike of the area below the No. 3 zone, as well as following up on the east side of the Fecunis fault, where historical hole FNX21200 intersected 33.4% Cu, 0.9% Ni & 23.9 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.2 metres. This area is interpreted as potentially having a vertical vein system, subparallel to the Fecunis fault. The intersection in FNX21200 is open in all directions. The footwall copper systems in the North Range of the Sudbury Basin commonly have a thicker (2-10 metres) massive sulphide veins in the central core, with sulphide veins narrowing along strike, near the margins of the deposit. We are encouraged by the potential in this area are planning follow-up exploration once underground drilling is underway. The drilling reported from the Keel Cu-PGE zone targeted the extensions of the known mineralization and areas in proximity to a conceptual ramp design to aid in detailed planning and support of the restart study for the Levack Mine. Assays are summarized in Table 1 and drillhole collar information is presented in Table 2.



Figure 1: Location of Magna Mining's Existing Properties, and Key Sudbury Infrastructure





Figure 2: Oblique 3D View Looking North-East, Showing the Levack Mine Mineralized Zones In Relation to the Current Drilling.

Table 1: Summary of Drillhole Results

Drillhole Property Zone

From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Cu % Ni % Co % Pt g/t Pd g/t Au g/t TPM g/t NiEq CuEq MLV-25-16 Levack Keel

No Significant Assays MLV-25-17 Levack Keel

28.85 29.64 0.79 1.30 0.37 0.01 0.07 0.21 0.03 0.31 1.07 1.90





And 36.40 36.80 0.40 1.07 0.54 0.01 0.05 0.10 0.04 0.19 1.08 1.93 MLV-25-18 Levack Keel

Assays Pending MLV-25-19 Levack Keel

132.92 133.22 0.30 17.24 0.90 0.02 0.19 0.24 0.08 0.51 10.11 18.00 MLV-25-20 Levack Keel

82.18 83.44 1.26 0.96 0.06 0.00 0.85 1.48 0.27 2.59 0.98 1.74





And 122.18 122.54 0.36 0.07 3.50 0.02 1.06 2.19 0.02 3.27 3.50 6.23 MLV-25-21 Levack No. 1

145.75 173.78 28.03 0.73 2.30 0.07 0.21 0.13 0.01 0.34 2.47 4.40





Including 145.75 148.10 2.35 0.65 6.58 0.13 0.36 0.20 0.01 0.58 6.17 10.98





And 155.18 167.62 12.44 1.01 3.33 0.10 0.26 0.18 0.01 0.45 3.56 6.34 MLV-25-22 Levack No. 1

167.63 183.11 15.48 0.83 2.38 0.09 0.17 0.09 0.01 0.28 2.61 4.65





And 189.11 191.00 1.89 2.18 3.17 0.09 0.82 0.52 0.06 1.40 4.17 7.42 Important Notes

All lengths are downhole length. True widths are uncertain at this time.

Ni Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Ni $/lb.

Cu Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Cui $/lb.

Metal prices in US$: $7.30/lb Ni, $4.10/lb Cu, $15.00/lb Co, $1,000/oz Pt, $1,050/oz Pd and $2,200/oz Au.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Coordinates

BHID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth MLV-25-16 471289 5166725 384 312 45 101 MLV-25-17 471289 5166724 384 330 45 107 MLV-25-18 471300 5166830 403 209 53 191 MLV-25-19 471301 5166831 403 209 71 181 MLV-25-20 471303 5166831 403 175 63 200 MLV-25-21 472093 5166903 340 342 68 200 MLV-25-22 472093 5166903 340 338 73 202 *Drillhole Coordinates are in Coordinate System NAD 83 Zone 17

Qualified Person for Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Control

Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. Levack drilling utilizes NQ sized core and McCreedy West utilizes BQTK sized core. The core is then logged, and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m. Levack drill core is split and sampled 1⁄2 core, and McCreedy West is whole core sampled. Samples are then put into plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to SGS Laboratories in Garson, Ontario for preparation, which are then shipped to Lakefield, Ontario for analysis. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 4 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards and 2 samples of blank material.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine , currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack , Crean Hill , Podolsky , and Shakespeare .

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at .

