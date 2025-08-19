Biogene Therapeutics Inc. Appoints Dr. Kamal Albarazanji As Senior Director Of Metabolic Research

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H) ("" or the ""), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary BioGene Therapeutics Inc. has appointed Dr. Kamal Albarazanji as Senior Director of Metabolic Research effective on 18 August, 2025.

Dr. Albarazanji brings a wealth of expertise in in vivo pharmacology, target validation, and translational research. Most recently, he served as a Senior Scientist in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases at a leading pharmaceutical company, where he led programs on enteropeptidase inhibitors for metabolic diseases and AMPK activators for acute kidney injury. His career spans notable roles at SmithKline Beecham (now GSK), where he contributed to groundbreaking work on renin inhibitors for hypertension, insulin sensitizers like Avandia, and neuropeptide programs for obesity. Dr. Albarazanji has championed multiple novel targets, including GPR39 agonists, muscarinic M3 receptor antagonists, and vasopressin V1b antagonists, resulting in significant advancements in weight loss, glucose metabolism, and gastrointestinal hormone regulation.

A prolific researcher, Dr. Albarazanji holds numerous patents and has authored over 20 peer-reviewed manuscripts in prestigious journals such as Diabetes, Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, and American Journal of Physiology. His work has been presented at major conferences, including the American Diabetes Association and Keystone Symposia, and he has been instrumental in advancing compounds from discovery to clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Albarazanji to BioGene Therapeutics," said Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman & CEO of BioGene Therapeutics Inc. "His deep knowledge in metabolic disease biology and proven track record in leading cross-functional teams will accelerate our pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Kamal's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to address unmet needs in obesity and diabetes through cutting-edge science."

"I am excited to join BioGene Therapeutics at this pivotal time," said Dr. Albarazanji. "The company's commitment to leveraging novel mechanisms for metabolic health resonates with my passion for translating research into life-changing treatments. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to advance our programs and deliver meaningful outcomes for patients."

Dr. Albarazanji earned his Ph.D. in Physiology from the University of Manchester and began his career with foundational research on neuroendocrine regulation. His appointment is effective immediately.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature IdenticalTM peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. ("BioGene") is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene's expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia's 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation's commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research advancing gene therapy-based approaches designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis. For more information about BioGene, please visit our website .

