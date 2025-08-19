Patwari Arrested In Multi-Crore Land Scam: CBK
In a statement, the CBK said that its The Economic Offences Wing today arrested Khursheed Ahmad Bhat (Pathwari) S/o Ghulam Nabi Bhat, resident of Fatehpora, Ganderbal, in connection with a land fraud case.
The accused, a serving Patwari, is the prime accused in a case involving fraudulent sale of land measuring 7 kanals and 2 marlas in Mouza Nuner, Ganderbal. Investigations reveal that Bhat, along with others, falsely posed as landowners and executed a fake sale agreement. The land was actually owned by a migrant Kashmiri Pandit and held under power of attorney by a third party.
The complainant had already paid Rs. 1.19 crore out of the agreed Rs. 2.76 crore before discovering the fraud. Preliminary investigation has established a criminal conspiracy involving impersonation and forged documents.
A case has been registered under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120-B of IPC at Police Station, Economic Offences Wing. Further investigation is in progress, reads the statement.
