Expert Team To Identify All Vulnerable Places: CM Omar On Kishtwar Cloudburst

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the government is mulling to form a team of experts to identify all vulnerable places across Jammu & Kashmir and also suggest measures to prevent loss of lives in future.

The statement comes days after cloudburst claimed over 60 lives in the Kishtwar district and seven lives in the Kathua district last week.

Speaking with reporters, he said the situation in Kishtwar is known to all and day-by-day, it is becoming impossible to trace the missing people alive.

“In such a situation, our efforts will be to recover as many dead bodies and handover them to the families for the last rites,” he said.

He added several issues have been put forth by the people there and the government will look into it and take decisions accordingly.“We will ensure every possible assistance to the people,” he said.

Read Also 70 Missing in Kishtwar, Omar Hits Back at Opposition Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Climbs To 64 After Woman's Body Recovered

He also said that the Kishtwar incident has occurred due to the cloudburst.“A team of experts will be formed to identify all the vulnerable areas. We will have to see what measures are to be taken to ensure minimum losses in such incidents in the future. We will seek a report from them regarding preventive measures,” the chief Minister said.

He said such similar situation was witnessed in Ramban earlier, but human losses were less compared to Kishtwar. (KNO)