Account News In Brief (August 19, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Burson has been named US agency of record for BUBS, the Swedish candy brand owned by Orkla Snacks, following a competitive review with no incumbent. Best known for its sour foam gummies and vegan-friendly treats, Bubs is making its US debut after being named to the 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The assignment extends Orkla's relationship with Burson, which will lead an integrated campaign spanning influencer, paid, social and earned media.
MIAMI - The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed rbb Communications as its corporate communications and external affairs agency of record. rbb will oversee media relations, social media and strategic communications.
WASHINGTON - The Brand Guild has been named agency of record for Spindrift, the sparkling water brand made with real squeezed fruit. The agency will lead consumer PR and influencer marketing as Spindrift expands its distribution and product offerings
NEW YORK - SwissDrones, a provider of aerial intelligence solutions and long-range uncrewed helicopter systems, has tapped Diffusion as its agency of record. Diffusion will lead PR campaigns spotlighting the company's growth and brand storytelling across the US and Canada.
NEW YORK - 5WPR has been named agency of record for Acme Smoked Fish, the Brooklyn-based smoked seafood company. 5W will handle integrated communications, including media relations, influencer engagement and creative campaigns.
.
