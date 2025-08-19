403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Industry News In Brief (August 19, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BOSTON – The RepTrak Company has appointed Thierry D'Hers and Catherine Hernandez-Blades to its board of directors. D'Hers, most recently chief product and engineering officer at Vivun, previously played a foundational role at Tableau, where he helped scale PowerBI into a global business intelligence platform. Hernandez-Blades has held senior communications roles at SAIC, Aflac and Flex, and currently serves as an independent board director for CoreCivic.
LOS ANGELES – MMC CEO Olga Fleming has joined the Lagrant Foundation's board of directors. Fleming, who recently served on the host committee for the foundation's anniversary scholarship program and led a career development workshop in New York, has been a longtime supporter of TLF's mission. She also hired a scholarship recipient for a summer role and extended the offer through the end of the year.
NEW YORK – Infinite Global Consulting has partnered with ParkSouth Ventures, a Charlotte-based private investment firm, to support its growth and expansion. Infinite, which has offices in New York, San Francisco and London, provides communications and reputation management services to professional services firms, technology companies and other global enterprises. ParkSouth invests in knowledge-based service companies and will advise Infinite on operations, growth strategy and M&A.
LOS ANGELES – MMC CEO Olga Fleming has joined the Lagrant Foundation's board of directors. Fleming, who recently served on the host committee for the foundation's anniversary scholarship program and led a career development workshop in New York, has been a longtime supporter of TLF's mission. She also hired a scholarship recipient for a summer role and extended the offer through the end of the year.
NEW YORK – Infinite Global Consulting has partnered with ParkSouth Ventures, a Charlotte-based private investment firm, to support its growth and expansion. Infinite, which has offices in New York, San Francisco and London, provides communications and reputation management services to professional services firms, technology companies and other global enterprises. ParkSouth invests in knowledge-based service companies and will advise Infinite on operations, growth strategy and M&A.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment