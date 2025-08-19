Evogene Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIO N
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 8,329
|
|
$ 15,301
|
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
|
3,362
|
|
10
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
1,110
|
|
1,091
|
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
|
680
|
|
2,064
|
|
Deferred expenses related to issuance of warrants
|
|
991
|
|
1,304
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
12,218
|
|
-
|
|
Inventories
|
|
1,955
|
|
1,819
|
|
|
|
28,645
|
|
21,589
|
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term deposits and other receivables
|
|
165
|
|
12
|
|
Investment in an associate
|
|
15
|
|
82
|
|
Deferred expenses related to issuance of warrants
|
|
1,392
|
|
1,735
|
|
Right-of-use-assets
|
|
2,350
|
|
2,447
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
1,359
|
|
1,804
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
-
|
|
12,195
|
|
|
|
5,281
|
|
18,275
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$ 33,926
|
|
$ 39,864
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$557
|
|
$ 1,228
|
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
|
1,773
|
|
1,869
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
680
|
|
589
|
|
Liabilities in respect of government grants
|
|
470
|
|
323
|
|
Deferred revenues and other advances
|
|
-
|
|
360
|
|
Warrants and pre-funded warrants liability
|
|
1,168
|
|
2,876
|
|
Convertible SAFE
|
|
10,026
|
|
10,371
|
|
Other payables
|
|
520
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
|
15,194
|
|
18,695
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
1,979
|
|
1,914
|
|
Liabilities in respect of government grants
|
|
4,279
|
|
4,327
|
|
Deferred revenues and other advances
|
|
99
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
6,357
|
|
6,331
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
$ 21,551
|
|
$ 25,026
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value:
|
|
|
|
Authorized − 15,000,000 ordinary shares; Issued and
|
488
|
|
363
|
Share premium and other capital reserves
|
277,083
|
|
272,257
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(281,121)
|
|
(274,071)
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
(3,550)
|
|
(1,451)
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
15,925
|
|
16,289
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
12,375
|
|
14,838
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$ 33,926
|
|
$ 39,864
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$ 3,227
|
|
$ 2,294
|
|
$ 884
|
|
$ 605
|
|
$ 5,577
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
1,653
|
|
646
|
|
136
|
|
336
|
|
2,380
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,574
|
|
1,648
|
|
748
|
|
269
|
|
3,197
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
|
4,792
|
|
6,499
|
|
2,321
|
|
2,882
|
|
12,511
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
809
|
|
1,112
|
|
412
|
|
591
|
|
1,983
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,262
|
|
2,917
|
|
1,086
|
|
1,420
|
|
6,993
|
Other expenses (income)
|
|
(191)
|
|
524
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
514
|
Total operating expenses, net
|
|
7,672
|
|
11,052
|
|
3,819
|
|
4,898
|
|
22,001
|
Operating loss
|
|
(6,098)
|
|
(9,404)
|
|
(3,071)
|
|
(4,629)
|
|
(18,804)
|
Financing income
|
|
1,820
|
|
591
|
|
235
|
|
194
|
|
7,393
|
Financing expenses
|
|
(1,088)
|
|
(218)
|
|
(628)
|
|
(97)
|
|
(3,358)
|
Financing income (expenses), net
|
|
732
|
|
373
|
|
(393)
|
|
97
|
|
4,035
|
Share of loss from equity accounted investment
|
|
(66)
|
|
(20)
|
|
(64)
|
|
(20)
|
|
(39)
|
Loss before taxes on income
|
|
(5,432)
|
|
(9,051)
|
|
(3,528)
|
|
(4,552)
|
|
(14,808)
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
9
|
Loss from operations held for sale, net
|
|
(2,238)
|
|
(778)
|
|
(1,152)
|
|
(1,432)
|
|
(3,237)
|
Loss
|
|
$ (7,671)
|
|
$ (9,830)
|
|
$ (4,681)
|
|
$ (5,985)
|
|
$ (18,054)
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
$ (7,050)
|
|
$ (9,282)
|
|
$ (4,462)
|
|
$ (5,419)
|
|
(16,485)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(621)
|
|
(548)
|
|
(219)
|
|
(566)
|
|
(1,569)
|
|
|
$ (7,671)
|
|
$ (9,830)
|
|
$ (4,681)
|
|
$ (5,985)
|
|
$ (18,054)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share from
|
|
$ (0.77)
|
|
$ (1.69)
|
|
$ (0.50)
|
|
$ (0.85)
|
|
$ (2.46)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share from
|
|
$ (0.24)
|
|
$ (0.13)
|
|
$ (0.12)
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
|
$ (0.43)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used
|
|
7,012,031
|
|
5,087,029
|
|
7,225,862
|
|
5,090,993
|
|
5,697,245
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
Six months ended
June 30 ,
|
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Audited
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss
|
|
$ (5,433)
|
|
$ (9,052)
|
|
$ (3,529)
|
|
$ (4,553)
|
|
$ (14,817)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to the profit or loss items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of property,
|
|
600
|
|
731
|
|
290
|
|
330
|
|
1,381
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
472
|
|
617
|
|
234
|
|
311
|
|
1,243
|
Remeasurement of Convertible SAFE
|
|
(345)
|
|
24
|
|
(345)
|
|
49
|
|
3
|
Net financing expenses (income)
|
|
156
|
|
(364)
|
|
147
|
|
(70)
|
|
(771)
|
Loss (gain) from sale of property, plant
|
|
(194)
|
|
524
|
|
(3)
|
|
5
|
|
525
|
Excess of initial fair value of pre-funded
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,684
|
Amortization of deferred expenses related
|
|
656
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
|
471
|
Remeasurement of pre-funded warrants
|
|
(1,318)
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
(6,529)
|
Share of loss of an associate
|
|
67
|
|
20
|
|
65
|
|
20
|
|
39
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
1,553
|
|
878
|
|
646
|
|
(945)
|
Changes in asset and liability items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|
|
(63)
|
|
119
|
|
1,467
|
|
303
|
|
(627)
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|
|
1,369
|
|
(627)
|
|
(33)
|
|
(437)
|
|
806
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
(601)
|
|
(228)
|
|
(154)
|
|
(157)
|
|
(1,277)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
|
(369)
|
|
(716)
|
|
(63)
|
|
(79)
|
|
(630)
|
Increase (decrease) in employees and
|
|
(124)
|
|
(120)
|
|
103
|
|
(12)
|
|
(548)
|
Increase (decrease) in other payables
|
|
(458)
|
|
(94)
|
|
(138)
|
|
(130)
|
|
222
|
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
|
|
(351)
|
|
(105)
|
|
(196)
|
|
(34)
|
|
(559)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(597)
|
|
(1,771)
|
|
986
|
|
(546)
|
|
(2,613)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
Cash received (paid) during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest received
|
|
176
|
|
402
|
|
81
|
|
231
|
|
934
|
Interest paid
|
|
(98)
|
|
(41)
|
|
(52)
|
|
(18)
|
|
(67)
|
Taxes paid
|
|
(11)
|
|
-
|
|
(11)
|
|
-
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in continuing operating
|
|
(5,868)
|
|
(8,909)
|
|
(1,647)
|
|
(4,240)
|
|
(17,519)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities held
|
|
(1,615)
|
|
(656)
|
|
(654)
|
|
(1,215)
|
|
(2,181)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
$ (7,483)
|
|
$ (9,565)
|
|
$ (2,301)
|
|
$ (5,455)
|
|
$ (19,700)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
$ (123)
|
|
(166)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(26)
|
|
$ (626)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
Proceeds from finance sub-lease asset
|
|
17
|
|
-
|
|
14
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Withdrawal from (investment in) bank
|
|
(3,328)
|
|
1,024
|
|
(1,001)
|
|
5,255
|
|
10,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing
|
|
(3,434)
|
|
868
|
|
(989)
|
|
5,229
|
|
9,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing
|
|
-
|
|
(2,020)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,019)
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing
|
|
$ (3,434)
|
|
$ (1,152)
|
|
$ (989)
|
|
$ 3,210
|
|
$ 9,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
Six months ended
June 30 ,
|
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares,
|
|
4,283
|
|
-
|
|
4,283
|
|
-
|
|
5,500
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares,
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
-
|
|
83
|
|
122
|
|
Repayment of lease liability
|
|
(283)
|
|
(470)
|
|
(137)
|
|
(235)
|
|
(886)
|
|
Proceeds from government grants
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
6
|
|
134
|
|
Repayment of government grants
|
|
(122)
|
|
(142)
|
|
-
|
|
(9)
|
|
(298)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing
|
|
3,878
|
|
(526)
|
|
4,146
|
|
(155)
|
|
4,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
112
|
|
8
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
|
|
$ 3,990
|
|
$ (518)
|
|
$ 4,149
|
|
$ (151)
|
|
$ 4,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences - cash and cash
|
|
25
|
|
(53)
|
|
45
|
|
(35)
|
|
(49)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash
|
|
(6,902)
|
|
(11,288)
|
|
904
|
|
(2,431)
|
|
(5,471)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the
|
|
15,301
|
|
20,772
|
|
7,495
|
|
11,915
|
|
20,772
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents presented in
|
|
(70)
|
|
-
|
|
(70)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
|
$ 8,329
|
|
$ 9,484
|
|
$ 8,329
|
|
$ 9,484
|
|
$ 15,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significant non-cash activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property, plant and
|
|
$ 11
|
|
$ 15
|
|
$ 11
|
|
$ 15
|
|
$ 120
|
|
Right-of-use asset recognized with
|
|
$ 207
|
|
$ 184
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 54
|
|
$ 2,307
|
|
Exercise of pre-funded warrants
|
|
$ 389
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 160
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,289
|
|
Derecognition of property, plant and
|
|
$ 13
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
Investment in affiliated company with
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 120
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 120
|
