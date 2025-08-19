Evogene Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference call and webcast: today, August 19, 2025, 9:00 am ET

The financial results for the first half of 2025 of Lavie Bio, a subsidiary of Evogene and the MicroBoost AI for Ag operations, are presented as a single-line item in Evogene's consolidated statements of profit and loss for the first half of 2025. Their results are included under the line titled - "Loss from operations held for sale, net". This accounting treatment follows the intention to sell the majority of Lavie Bio's activities and the MicroBoost AI for Ag as of June 30, 2025.

In the first half of 2025, total revenues amounted to approximately $3.2 million, compared to $2.3 million in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher seed sales generated by Casterra.

During the first half of 2025, Evogene implemented a cost reduction plan, most of which was completed by the end of the second quarter of 2025. The initial impact of these reductions is partially reflected in the first half results, with the full effect expected to be realized in the second half of 2025.

In the first half of 2025, total operating expenses, net were approximately $7.7 million compared to approximately $11.1 million in the first half of 2024. This decrease is mainly due to the decrease in Evogene's subsidiaries' activity. As of the end of the first half of 2025, the company's cash and short-term bank deposits balance was approximately $11.7 million. This cash balance does not reflect the expected proceeds from the sale of Lavie Bio's assets and the MicroBoost AI for Ag tech-engine to ICL, completed in July 2025.

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd . (NASDAQ: EVGN ) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology and chemistry company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO stated: "Evogene is entering a transformative phase, centered on the strategic repositioning of our business around ChemPass AI - a proprietary, cutting-edge platform for the AI-driven discovery and optimization of small molecules. With a renewed focus on high-impact innovation, cross-industry collaboration, and operational efficiency, Evogene is now uniquely positioned to unlock long-term value in two massive global markets- pharmaceuticals and agriculture .

Earlier this year, we outlined a bold strategic path, and we are now delivering results across five key priorities:

In line with these priorities, I'm excited to share with you the major achievements that took place during the second quarter and to date.

In June, we unveiled version 1.0 of our generative AI foundation model, developed in partnership with Google Cloud . Trained on a proprietary dataset of approximately 38 billion molecular structures, this model represents a leap forward in small molecule design, enabling us to address complex, multi-parameter challenges in pharma and ag-tech.

This technology solidifies ChemPass AI's role as a best-in-class platform, capable of driving innovation at scale and speed.

Last week we announced a collaboration with Tel Aviv University. We partnered with Professor Ehud Gazit , a world-renowned expert in biomolecular self-assembly, to discover small molecule therapeutics targeting metabolic diseases like gout and PKU. This marks the beginning of a broader pharma ecosystem, leveraging ChemPass AI for next-generation drug discovery.

We are optimizing our agricultural offering around ChemPass AI through the integration of AgPlenus' activity into Evogene, including a 40% workforce reduction at AgPlenus. This integration enhances ChemPass AI's application in crop protection, unlocking deeper synergies and operational efficiency.

In July 2025, we completed the sale of most of Lavie Bio's activity and the MicroBoost AI for Ag platform to ICL for a total of $18.71 million. As part of the transaction Lavie Bio redeemed the simple agreement for future equity investment, which was made by an ICL affiliate. This transaction:



Boosted our cash position through direct and indirect proceeds,

Maintained upside via Lavie Bio's ongoing agreement with an existing partner and Preserved strategic alignment while creating shareholder value.

As part of a streamlining process, in both Biomica and Evogene, we implemented major restructuring plans:



Biomica reduced staff and management overhead and is now focused on completing its clinical trial for BMC128, its immuno-oncology program (by early 2026) and pursuing potential partners to take the lead on its development programs. Evogene executed a 30% workforce reduction, with cost savings to be reflected from the third quarter of 2025 onwards.

Another important event, which strengthened our financials and supports the execution of the new strategy, was raising $4.4 million through fully utilizing our existing at-the market facility in June 2025, at an average price of $2.31 per share, reflecting strong market confidence. Combined with the ICL transaction, Evogene now holds a solid 18-month operational runway."

Mr. Haviv continued: "Looking ahead, our unified corporate focus is ChemPass AI - a powerful computational AI engine that will serve two global verticals:



Pharma - Driving discovery of novel small molecule therapeutics. Agriculture - Enhancing crop protection innovation via AgPlenus.

To accelerate the penetration of our technology into these verticals:



We are building a dedicated business development team in pharma.

We expect to expand our academic and industry collaborations in pharma globally.

AgPlenus will continue strategic engagements with Bayer and Corteva , with new collaborations expected in the future. We will continue investing in the unique offering of our ChemPass AI 's cutting edge technology.

As to the activity forecast of our subsidiaries:



Lavie Bio: Post-asset sale, focused on maintaining a collaboration with its existing partner. Dividends are expected to flow to Evogene as the majority shareholder. No new initiatives are planned.

Biomica: Advancing toward completion of its clinical trial for BMC128 and exploring potential partners to take the lead on its current development programs. No new initiatives are planned. Casterra - Although not directly linked to our core technology, it shows strong revenue potential and is expanding into new markets. We have a strong belief in Casterra's potential as a growth engine and intend to support its continued development.

In summary, Evogene is now a leaner, more focused, and more AI-centric company. With a world-class platform, global partnerships, and a sharpened execution strategy, we are well-positioned to capture substantial value across multi-billion-dollar markets.

We invite investors to join us at this exciting inflection point, as we redefine small molecule innovation for both human health and sustainable agriculture".

Cash Position : As of June 30, 2025, Evogene held consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of approximately $11.7 million. The consolidated cash usage during the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $2.4 million. Excluding Lavie Bio and Biomica, Evogene and its other subsidiaries used approximately $1.0 million in cash during the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue : Revenues for the first half of 2025 were approximately $3.2 million, compared to approximately $2.3 million in the same period the previous year, reflecting an increase of approximately $0.9 million. This increase was primarily driven by higher revenues recognized by Casterra, attributed to seed sales in the first half of 2025, partially offset by a decrease in AgPlenus revenues. Revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were approximately $0.9 million; a slight increase compared to approximately $0.6 million in the same period last year.

R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses, net of non-refundable grants, for the first half of 2025 were approximately $4.8 million, a decrease of approximately $1.7 million compared to $6.5 million in the first half of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reduced R&D expenses in Biomica and the cessation of Canonic's operations at the beginning of 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, R&D expenses were approximately $2.3 million, down from $2.9 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease is mainly attributable to decreased expenses in Biomica and Casterra.

Sales and Marketing Expenses: Sales and marketing expenses for the first half of 2025 were approximately $0.8 million, a decrease of approximately $0.3 million compared to approximately $1.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to reductions in Evogene, AgPlenus and Biomica personnel costs. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were approximately $0.4 million, reflecting a decrease of approximately $0.2 million compared to approximately $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to reduced expenses in Evogene, Biomica and AgPlenus as mentioned above.

General and Administrative Expenses : General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2025 decreased to approximately $2.3 million from approximately $2.9 million in the same period last year. This decrease is mainly attributable to lower personnel costs in Evogene, a reduction in D&O insurance costs, and lower non-cash compensation expenses in Casterra, Biomica, and AgPlenus. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to approximately $1.1 million compared to approximately $1.4 million in the same period of the previous year, primarily due to decreased expenses in Evogene as mentioned above.

Other expenses (income): Other income of approximately $191 thousand was recorded in the first quarter of 2025 as part of the accounting treatment related to a sub-lease agreement. The decision to cease Canonic's operations in the first half of 2024 resulted in other expenses of approximately $0.5 million, primarily due to the impairment of fixed assets recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating Loss : The operating loss for the first half of 2025 was approximately $6.1 million, a significant decrease from approximately $9.4 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the decreased operating expenses mentioned above. The operating loss for the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $3.1 million, a decrease from $4.6 million in the same period of the previous year, primarily due to the decreased operating expenses mentioned above.

Financing income (expenses), net: Financing income, net for the first half of 2025 was approximately $732 thousand, compared to financing income, net of approximately $373 thousand in the same period of the previous year. The increase is mainly associated with accounting treatment of pre-funded warrants and warrants issued in August 2024 fund raising. As a result, during the first half of 2025 the Company recorded net financial income, related to pre-funded warrants and warrants of approximately $663 thousand. Financing expenses, net for the second quarter of 2025 were approximately $393 thousand, compared to financing income, net of approximately $97 thousand in the same period of the previous year. The decrease is mainly associated with accounting treatment of pre-funded warrants and warrants issued in August 2024 fund raising.

Loss from operations held for sale, net : Loss from operations held for sale, net for the first half of 2025 was approximately $2.2 million, compared to approximately $0.8 million in the same period of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the loss from operations held for sale, net was approximately $1.2 million, compared to approximately $1.4 million in the second quarter of the previous year. These amounts mainly reflect the financial results of Lavie Bio and expenses related to the development and maintenance of MicroBoost AI for Ag, which are presented as a single-line item in the consolidated statements of profit and loss. This accounting treatment follows the intention to sell the majority of Lavie Bio's activities and the MicroBoost AI for Ag as of June 30, 2025. All prior period amounts were reclassified to conform to this presentation.

Net Loss : The net loss for the first half of 2025 was approximately $7.7 million, compared to approximately $9.8 million in the same period last year. The $2.1 million decrease in net loss was primarily due to decreased operating expenses and increased financing income, net, partially offset by increased loss from operations held for sale, net and reduced revenues. The net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $4.7 million, compared to approximately $6.0 million in the same period last year. The $1.3 million decrease in net loss was primarily due to decreased operating expenses, decreased loss from operations held for sale and increased revenues, partially offset by increased financing expenses, net as mentioned above.

