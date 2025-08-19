Anheuser-Busch Continues To Deliver On Recent $300 Million Commitment To American Manufacturing Jobs



Creating and Sustaining American Manufacturing Jobs through a new $15 million investment in its hometown St. Louis Brewery, which includes funding for supply chain infrastructure to transport more of the highest-quality American-grown ingredients to the brewery and more of its iconic beers to customers and consumers.



Building the Manufacturing Workforce for the Future by opening the doors of its best-in-class Technical Excellence Center training facility in St. Louis to local trade schools and other groups, in partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Institute . This collaboration will further develop and inspire the next generation of manufacturing talent and marks the first time Anheuser-Busch will provide access to this world-class training facility beyond its own workforce.

Strengthening Manufacturing Career Opportunities for Veterans by expanding its adoption of a new digital credentialing system that translates military experience into skills needed for careers in manufacturing. This will encourage more veterans to translate their skills into meaningful manufacturing careers at Anheuser-Busch.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch said: "At Anheuser-Busch, we believe the future of American manufacturing begins right in our hometown. Our latest investment in St. Louis is about more than just creating the highest-quality American-made products – it's also about creating opportunity, driving innovation and building a stronger future for American workers, veterans and the entire U.S. manufacturing industry. Missouri's recently-enacted American Beer Act will enable brewers like us to bring meaningful investments to our hometown of St. Louis and across the state for decades to come, ensuring long-term economic vitality while continuing to strengthen the overall American manufacturing sector."

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said: "Anheuser-Busch's unwavering commitment to investing in its hometown of St. Louis exemplifies the best of Missouri's proud manufacturing heritage. This latest investment not only supports local jobs and opportunities for our hardworking families, but also reinforces Missouri's position as a leader in American innovation and industry. With the passage of the American Beer Act, we've created an environment that empowers brewers like Anheuser-Busch to thrive, expand, and strengthen our economy. This is a testament to what we can achieve when businesses and government work together to ensure lasting economic growth for Missouri and the entire nation."

Anheuser-Busch's best-in-class Technical Excellence Center in St. Louis offers over 35 courses and has trained more than 2,000 employees from across the country since opening in 2022. For the first time, Anheuser-Busch is opening the doors of this training facility beyond its own workforce to local trade schools to enable students and educators to apply classroom learning in a real-world setting, leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and curriculum designed by Anheuser-Busch leaders at the top of their fields.

This latest announcement follows on the heels of other recent investments Anheuser-Busch has made in its breweries nationwide as it continues to create and sustain manufacturing jobs as part of its $300 million commitment in 2025. Recent investment highlights include:



Baldwinsville, NY : Built on success of industry-leading beer brands and expanded capacity to produce Anheuser-Busch's fast-growing Beyond Beer offerings as well as equipment maintenance and updates to the facility's refrigeration units.

Houston, TX : Strengthened transportation capabilities to deliver products to customers throughout Texas.

Columbus, OH : Unveiled its Columbus Regional Excellence Center, where it will upskill its entire regional technical workforce over the next three years.

Ft. Collins, CO : Improved its capabilities in brewing as well as packaging of both beer and emergency drinking water, the latter of which it donates to communities in need as part of its longstanding commitment to disaster relief. Williamsburg, VA : Updated critical manufacturing equipment to maximize efficiency in the brewing process.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. 99 percent of the products we sell in the U.S are made in the U.S. with more than $700 million in high-quality ingredients sourced from American farmers and more than $7 billion in goods and services purchased from U.S. suppliers, and we have invested nearly $2 billion in our 100 facilities across the country over the past five years. Through these investments, and as a leading American manufacturer and the nation's top brewer, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only brewer that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Cutwater, as well as industry-leading regional craft brands. From our longstanding efforts to support American farmers, military, veterans, and first responders, to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our beer to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

