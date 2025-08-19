ADAP Advocacy Airs Commercial Highlighting Growing Medical Debt Crisis Being Fueled By 340B-Eligible Hospitals & Predatory Debt Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Brandon M. Macsata, CEO of ADAP Advocacy, summarized:

Macsata noted the recent patient perspectives survey on medical debt , commissioned by ADAP Advocacy, which found that nearly four out of five patients delayed or avoided medical care due to inability to pay (excluding the purchase of prescription drugs), and three-fourths of patients held medical debt.

The new commercial is part of the '340B Too Big To Fail' national advocacy campaign, which will run through the end of the year, highlighting hospitals' declining charity, rising healthcare executive compensation, and exploding patient medical debt, among some other issues.

The commercial is available online at .

To learn more about ADAP Advocacy, 340B Drug Pricing Program, medical debt, or the new 340B commercial, please email [email protected] .

About ADAP Advocacy: ADAP Advocacy's mission is to promote and enhance the AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) and improve access to care for persons living with HIV/AIDS. ADAP Advocacy works with advocates, community, health care, government, patients, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders to raise awareness, offer patient educational programs, and foster greater community collaboration.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.

SOURCE ADAP Advocacy