ADAP Advocacy Airs Commercial Highlighting Growing Medical Debt Crisis Being Fueled By 340B-Eligible Hospitals & Predatory Debt Collection
Macsata noted the recent patient perspectives survey on medical debt , commissioned by ADAP Advocacy, which found that nearly four out of five patients delayed or avoided medical care due to inability to pay (excluding the purchase of prescription drugs), and three-fourths of patients held medical debt.
The new commercial is part of the '340B Too Big To Fail' national advocacy campaign, which will run through the end of the year, highlighting hospitals' declining charity, rising healthcare executive compensation, and exploding patient medical debt, among some other issues.
The commercial is available online at .
To learn more about ADAP Advocacy, 340B Drug Pricing Program, medical debt, or the new 340B commercial, please email [email protected] .
About ADAP Advocacy: ADAP Advocacy's mission is to promote and enhance the AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) and improve access to care for persons living with HIV/AIDS. ADAP Advocacy works with advocates, community, health care, government, patients, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders to raise awareness, offer patient educational programs, and foster greater community collaboration.
Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.
SOURCE ADAP Advocacy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment